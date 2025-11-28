How Are Rising Chronic Diseases and Preventive Care Fueling the Health and Wellness Market's Expansion?

health and wellness market segmentation

The market for health and wellness is influenced by growing awareness of preventive healthcare, rising incidences of chronic diseases.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe global Health and Wellness Market was valued at USD 3,805.84 Billion in 2024. It is projected to reach USD 5,273.30 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033. The market is driven by advancements in technology such as wearable fitness devices and mobile apps, along with increasing consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles. North America leads the market, accounting for over 37.6% share in 2024.Study Assumption Years• Base Year: 2024• Historical Years: 2019-2024• Forecast Period: 2025-2033Market Key Takeaways• Current Market Size: USD 3,805.84 Billion (2024)• CAGR: 3.51% (2025-2033)• Forecast Period: 2025-2033• North America dominated the market in 2024, holding over 37.6% share.• The market growth is fueled by technological advancements like mobile apps and wearable devices.• Rising consumer demand for organic and natural products is boosting the beauty and personal care segment, the largest product type at 33.9% market share.• Skin health leads the functionality segment with 31.5% market share in 2024.• Millennials and Gen Z are leading wellness spending, emphasizing fitness and nutrition.Request for a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/health-wellness-market/requestsample Market Growth FactorsThe health and wellness market is driven by increased awareness on preventive care, the challenge of managing chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and the growing number of companies offering programs and services for chronic disease management. For example, for its 2021 prediction, the American Cancer Society estimated that there would be 27.5 million new cancer cases worldwide in 2040. Corporate workplace wellness scheme providers are increasingly addressing loss of productivity due to poor mental health, which during COVID was estimated to impact 74% of employees.Wearable fitness trackers, health tracking devices, and telehealth are popular technology products that have the potential to help influence the future of health. The ECG, heart-rate strap, and body temperature monitor wearables are largely influence this market's growth. These innovations strengthen self-monitoring and greater consumer participation in health and wellness activities.Demand grows for organic, vegan, and natural products. This increase fuels market growth.The beauty and personal care market is driven by the demand for botanical skincare containing no pesticides and sustainable cosmetic and personal care products, and by the demand for functional and natural foods for skin health, nutrition, weight management, and immunity. Consumer trends towards clean-label and plant-based products have been met by increasing availability across mainstream e-commerce.Market SegmentationBy Product Type:• Functional Foods and Beverages: Consumables intended to provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition, supporting overall wellness.• Beauty and Personal Care Products: Largest segment in 2024, driven by demand for organic and natural ingredients for relaxation and skin health.• Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products: Products aimed at disease prevention and tailored health solutions.• Others: Additional wellness product types not categorized elsewhere.By Functionality:• Nutrition & Weight Management: Focuses on products that assist in maintaining healthy weight and balanced nutrition.• Heart & Gut Health: Products targeting cardiovascular and digestive system wellness.• Immunity: Supplements and products aimed at enhancing the body's defense mechanisms.• Bone Health: Products that support skeletal strength and health.• Skin Health: Leading segment with 31.5% market share in 2024, emphasizing healthy diet and nutritious food for improved skin condition.• Others: Additional functionalities related to health and wellness.Regional InsightsNorth America is the biggest region for health and wellness, accounting for over 37.6% of the market in 2024. In North America, the trend of wellness programs remains strong and many employers offer such programs to increase employee mental health. According to the American Psychological Association, employees are twice as likely to be diagnosed and treated for mental health issues. Fitness center, gym, health club and spa development remains strong in the region. New products include Chobani oatmilk pumpkin spice drink among others.Recent Developments & News• January 2025: Amway launched the Nutrilite™ Begin 30 Holistic Wellness Program, focusing on gut health with supplements supported by an interactive app.• October 2024: Bayer introduced the Bepanthen skincare brand in India to address dry skin issues, backed by a 2024 Ipsos survey.• July 2024: Fitness First partnered with Innermost to provide nutritional supplements combined with expert trainer guidance.• February 2024: Herbalife launched the GLP-1 Nutrition Companion food and supplement range in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.• April 2024: Naturacare unveiled four new products at Vitafoods Europe 2024, targeting vitality, stress, sports recovery, and immunity.Key Players• Abbott Laboratories• Amway Corp.• Bayer AG• cult.fit• Danone• David Lloyd Leisure Ltd.• Herbalife International of America, Inc.• L’Oreal S.A.• Letterone Holdings S.A.• Nestle S.A.• The Procter & Gamble Company• Unilever PLC• Vitabiotics Ltd.If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1853&flag=E About UsIMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services.IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.Contact UsIMARC Group134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comTel No: (D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-201971-6302

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.