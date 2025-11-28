Modular Data Center Market Size to Surpass USD 102.5 Billion by 2033 | At CAGR 12.89%

Modular Data Center Market

The global modular data center market size to reach USD 102.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.89% during 2025-2033.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modular Data Center Market Overview:The global modular data center market was valued at USD 32.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 102.5 Billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 12.89% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033. The market’s growth is fueled by demand for scalable, energy-efficient, and rapidly deployable data center solutions driven by cloud computing, edge computing adoption, 5G rollout, AI-driven workloads, and increasing data traffic. North America dominates with over 41.0% market share in 2024. The modular data center market is gaining strong momentum as organizations seek scalable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective solutions to manage growing data demands. These pre-fabricated, containerized data centers offer rapid deployment, flexibility, and ease of expansion compared to traditional facilities. The rising adoption of cloud computing, edge computing, and IoT technologies is further fueling demand, particularly among telecom operators, hyperscale cloud providers, and enterprises. Additionally, increasing focus on sustainability and reduced carbon footprints is driving investments in modular solutions with advanced cooling and power management systems. As digital transformation accelerates, the modular data center market is emerging as a key enabler of modern IT infrastructure.The Modular Data Center Market Share is expanding rapidly as organizations shift toward scalable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective infrastructure solutions. Modular data centers are increasingly preferred due to their quick deployment, flexible capacity expansion, and reduced upfront costs compared to traditional facilities. Rising demand for edge computing, cloud services, and high-density workloads is further accelerating market adoption. Major regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific currently account for a significant share due to strong digital transformation initiatives and growing hyperscale data center investments. Study Assumption Years• Base Year: 2024• Historical Year/Period: 2019-2024• Forecast Year/Period: 2025-2033Modular Data Center Market Key Takeaways• Current Market Size: USD 32.6 Billion in 2024• CAGR: 12.89% during 2025-2033• Forecast Period: 2025-2033• North America dominates with a significant market share of over 41.0% in 2024.• The market growth is driven by the expansion of 5G networks, AI-driven workloads, and edge computing demands.• Increasing adoption of renewable-integrated modular data solutions aligns with U.S. sustainability goals.• Modular data centers support hybrid work models and low-latency telecommunications infrastructure.• Advancements in prefabrication techniques enhance cost-effectiveness, easing enterprise adoption. Market Growth Factors:The expansion of 5G networks and edge computing adoption are key growth drivers, with over 170 million new 5G connections globally in Q3 2024. This intense growth in telecommunications infrastructure necessitates decentralized, low-latency data processing capabilities, fueling demand for modular data centers. Governments also support telecom sector investments that encourage the deployment of modular solutions near network hubs and telecom towers.Increasing adoption of AI-driven workloads and high-performance computing significantly propels demand. The integration of prefabricated modular units with scalable capacity supports enterprises' need to manage cloud services, big data analytics, and AI applications efficiently. Data center modernization and disaster recovery requirements further create demand for flexible, cost-effective modular solutions.Environmental concerns and regulatory mandates for energy efficiency contribute markedly to growth. Modular data centers incorporate modern cooling systems, renewable energy integration, and AI-driven energy management, reducing power consumption and carbon emissions. Stricter global carbon regulations urge operators to adopt green IT strategies, improving power usage effectiveness (PUE) and sustainability in data center operations.Market SegmentationAnalysis by Component:• Solutions• All-in-One Module• Individual Module• Services• Design and Consulting• Integration and Deployment• Support and MaintenanceSolutions lead the market with 83.8% share in 2024, offering pre-engineered, expandable modules combining power, cooling, software, and security systems. These improve deployment speed, energy efficiency, and operational reliability.Analysis by Data Center Size:• Small and Medium-sized Data Centers• Large Data CentersLarge data centers dominate with 76.4% market share in 2024. They provide scalable, high-capacity infrastructures ideal for enterprises and hyperscale operators, emphasizing energy efficiency and rapid deployment.Analysis by Application:• Disaster Backup• High Performance/ Edge Computing• Data Center Expansion• Starter Data CentersData center expansion leads in 2024 due to demand for scalable, efficient infrastructure that allows enterprises to upgrade or double capacity cost-effectively and with minimal downtime.Analysis by Industry Vertical:• BFSI• IT and Telecom• Retail and Manufacturing• Healthcare• Energy• Media and Entertainment• Government and Defense• OthersIT and Telecom lead the market with 27.1% in 2024, requiring scalable, reliable infrastructure for cloud computing, 5G, and AI applications, benefiting from modular solutions’ rapid deployment and energy efficiency.Regional InsightsNorth America is the dominant region, accounting for more than 41.0% market share in 2024. The region benefits from rapid digital transformation, hyperscale cloud expansion, and significant investments in 5G and AI infrastructure. The U.S. holds 85.40% of the North America share, driven by government digital projects and sustainability initiatives supporting modular data centers’ growth.Recent Developments & News• December 2024: Siemens and Compass Datacenters signed a 5-year deal for 1,500 modular medium-voltage skid units, with the first deployment at Compass’s Chicago campus in late 2025.• July 2024: Vertiv launched the MegaMod CoolChip, a high-density modular AI data center with liquid cooling, reducing deployment time by 50%.• June 2024: HPE and Danfoss introduced a modular data center with heat recovery, cutting energy use by 20% and cooling needs by 30%, with a PUE of 1.14.• March 2024: Nautilus Data Technologies launched a 2.5MW EcoCore modular data center with liquid cooling in Portugal.• March 2024: Eaton introduced SmartRack, a 150kW modular data center designed for AI and edge computing, with rapid deployment capability.Key Players• BASELAYER Technology LLC (Intermountain Electronics Inc.)• Cannon Technologies Ltd• Dell Technologies Inc.• Eaton Corporation plc• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP• Huawei Technologies Co. 