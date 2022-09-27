Submit Release
Confidant Health Continues Nationwide Growth Into Florida

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confidant Health’s full spectrum of virtual mental health and addiction treatment care is available to serve the citizens of Florida starting today. This expansion follows news earlier in September of the addition of the Texas market as well. In aggregate, the moves into Texas and Florida mean that approximately 50 million more people now have access to Confidant Health’s blend of real time care and DIY resources.

“Confidant Health delivers team-based care designed for the virtual setting that will help Floridians to meaningfully change their substance use and improve their quality of life.” Sam Arsenault Wilson, Chief Quality Officer and Co-Founder of Confidant Health.

Florida’s drug overdose rates are higher than national averages according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. “Addressing the opioid epidemic is a top priority for the state,” Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth A. Scheppke noted in a recent press release. “In 2021, almost 8,000 people in Florida lost their lives to drug overdoses, the highest one-year total ever recorded in our state.”

Confidant Health specializes in serving individuals with drug and alcohol use disorder via telemedicine. Confidant’s members receive personalized plans from a care team leveraging therapy, medication-assisted treatment, coaching, groups and DIY digital tools. The team engages members in nonjudgmental care with an emphasis on the individual’s goals.

Confidant Health is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Learn about value-based care in addiction treatment and behavioral healthcare from our Chief Quality Officer and Co-Founder Sam Arsenault Wilson

