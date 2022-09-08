Confidant Health Expands Virtual Mental Health and Addiction Services To Texas
Facing mental illness and addiction without access to high-quality treatment can be devastating. We know how difficult it can be to get help and are excited to bring our value-based approach to Texas.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texans can access Confidant Health’s full range of virtual addiction treatment and mental health services starting today. As heroin and methamphetamine use continues to climb in Texas, Confidant Health’s expansion will increase access to high-quality team-based care for a range of conditions from anxiety to opioid use disorder, as well as innovative digital resources for individuals and families across the state.
“Facing mental illness and addiction without access to high-quality treatment can be devastating. We know how difficult it can be to get help, and are excited to bring our value-based approach to Texas.” Sam Arsenault Wilson, Chief Quality Officer and Co-Founder of Confidant Health.
There is a profound need for online mental health and addiction treatment services in Texas. Based on US Census Bureau data analyzed by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 27.6% of adult Texans with anxiety or depression indicated they had unmet needs for counseling or therapy. CDC data shows that in 2020 there were 2,116 opioid overdose deaths in Texas. A SAMHSA study revealed that 8.2% of adult individuals in Texas had alcohol use disorder in 2020. Treating individuals with these conditions is complex and requires fast action by clinicians. For people located in rural or underserved areas telehealth solutions like Confidant Health can help provide life-saving assistance which is not currently available.
Confidant Health delivers care that meets the individual where they are in their recovery journey. This virtual care includes therapy, medication-assisted treatment, coaching, groups and DIY digital tools. Individuals with substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, or alcohol use disorder often have co-occurring disorders such as anxiety or depression. Confidant Health’s care model addresses this challenge by treating patients holistically.
Texans can download the Confidant Health app now in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
About Confidant Health: Confidant Health is a virtual substance use and mental health clinic dedicated to offering evidence-based care for individuals and families. Confidant offers clinical services, including medications and therapy, in Texas, Connecticut, and Virginia. Confidant offers coaching services, support groups, and education around substance use and mental health to people everywhere.
