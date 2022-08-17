Confidant Health Partners with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia
Our multidisciplinary, holistic, and flexible model is perfectly positioned for value-based care.”HENRICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Confidant Health, a tech-enabled behavioral healthcare provider announced a value-based care partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia that will expand access to high-quality addiction treatment services across the Commonwealth.
— Jill FitzGerald, MSW, LICSW, SVP Clinical Operations- Confidant Health
“Confidant Health has been working to deliver a comprehensive array of both evidence-based and innovative services to members in Virginia; we're thrilled that this value-based contract with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield supports this model of person-centered addiction care.” Said Sam Arsenault Wilson, Chief Quality Officer and Co-Founder of Confidant Health.
The care provided by Confidant Health includes medication for opioid use disorder as well as broader psychiatric care, therapy services, coaching, groups and DIY digital tools. Confidant Health specializes in treating co-occurring substance use disorder and mental health conditions and builds personalized care plans for members to meet their needs.
“No treatment journey is the same. Confidant Health’s Care Team model design is responsive to each member’s unique needs. Our multidisciplinary, holistic, and flexible model is perfectly positioned for value-based care. We look forward to increasing access to high-quality, data-driven, and member-focused care in Virginia through this contract partnership.” Jill FitzGerald, MSW, LICSW, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations explained.
Access to care is a real concern in Virginia, and Confidant Health is eager to be a part of the solution. Opioid deaths increased 42% in 2020 in Virginia. According to more recent data, drug poisoning deaths increased 22% in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020.
Virginia residents can access Confidant Health by downloading the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
About Confidant Health: Confidant Health is a virtual substance use and mental health clinic dedicated to offering evidence-based care for individuals and families. Confidant offers clinical services, including medications and therapy, in Connecticut and Virginia. Confidant offers coaching services, support groups, and education around substance use and mental health to people everywhere.
