Gretchen Keskeys Returns with Deeply Personal New Album, “Her Faith”
The singer-songwriter pays tribute to her late mother with her 4th studio album, “Her Faith” (Creative Soul Records) — available today at all digital outlets.
It is all about pointing others to Jesus. That is where everything is found.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspirational singer-songwriter Gretchen Keskeys has always poured her entire essence into every song and subject, tackling everything from conquering crippling anxiety and fear, to being a beacon of light for those trapped in the darkest of places. But her new album, “Her Faith,” is significantly more introspective as Keskeys pays tribute to her late mother, who passed away last year at the age of 92.
— Gretchen Keskeys
"This album is dedicated to my dear late mother, Amy Bjork Harris, the ‘Her' in ‘Her Faith,’” says Keskeys. "Her faith not only carried her through life, it sustained her, comforted her, gave her hope and joy daily. Her faith gave her peace even in her most difficult days. Her faith was seen in her beautiful character of kindness, gentleness and love. Her faith provided our family with security, stability, humility and gratitude for all of God’s blessings. Her faith touched my life personally as she shared it with me in my darkest time. Her faith is now my faith. I am honored to dedicate this album to her and to the God of her devotion: Jesus Christ."
Keskeys’ mother had an impressive resume. In the 1950’s, while still in her 20’s, she was the Press Secretary for the Governor of Washington State. She went on to be a Guest Editor at Mademoiselle, and she co-authored (with her husband) the New York Times bestselling book, “I’m Ok, You’re Ok.”
“My mom was able to do all these things because she had a deep sense that God was for her and God was with her,” says Keskeys. “Her faith had developed from a very young age and that faith carried her through life and into eternity.”
It was that thought that inspired the title track - an entirely true, biographical portrait of her mother. But while the album is clearly dedicated to this specific woman of faith, it’s not necessarily about her as a person or meant to be a memorial, but rather, provide a means of inspiration for those in the process of growing up, finding their footing in Christ and navigating life in general.
“I believe ‘Her Faith’ is an important message for young people starting out today,” says Keskeys. “People are often searching for value or other ways to find an identity that works for them. The reality is there is a Father, our Creator, who loves and cares for all His children and He has a good plan for our lives. When we have that deep personal relationship, which grows and deepens through His Word, in prayer, in trust, in worship, that is when the foundation we stand on is strong and the winds of this world, blow as they will, won’t blow us down. As feelings about ourselves and our circumstances in this life change, or how people around us change or feel about us, that deep knowledge of God being for us, and with us, will strengthen us and give us the confidence to keep on.”
Keskeys recalls her mother being filled with kindness and an abundance of grace, always building others up and possessing a sensitivity that put them at ease amidst life’s many challenges.
“When you were down, she didn’t lecture or say the ‘you should’ things that made it worse,” remembers Keskeys. “I suffered from severe anxiety and depression as a young woman. I searched for answers reading my father’s psychiatric journals – he was a well-known psychiatrist – but it just made it worse. My mind was paralyzed in fear and dread. My mom knew I was distressed. One day I was in my room crying. She came in and just shared Matthew 11:28-30 with me. Jesus said: ‘Come to me all who are weary, and heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle, and humble in spirit and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.’ We had gone to church, so maybe at some point I had heard that, but my heart had never heard it before and it spoke exactly to where I was in that moment. I was in a place of feeling hopelessly misunderstood. In that moment, all that mattered was that I knew Jesus understood every event that led to my troubles and every thought I had trying to escape it. So the greatest lesson from my mom was sharing the words of Jesus. To this day and in my ministry, it isn’t what ‘I’ share. It is all about pointing others to Jesus. That is where everything is found.”
“Her Faith” reflects not only the life that her mother lived, but Keskeys’ life so far as well. Each album before has displayed a remarkable understanding of faith backed by scripture, but the songs on the new album clearly come from an even deeper place of faith and surrender.
“My goal or motto for my life is really just to do my best unto the Lord with my music,” says Keskeys. “I really enjoy the whole process, the writing, the recording and of course hearing the finished product. And when I know I’ve done my best unto God, I am content, and that’s really my greatest wish. Colossians 3:23-24 states this: ‘And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance; for you serve the Lord Christ.'”
Produced by Eric Copeland for Creative Soul Records, “Her Faith” is available today at all major digital retailers.
About Gretchen Keskeys: Over the last 6 years, Christian music fans have quickly embraced Gretchen Keskeys as one of the most powerful female voices in the genre. She stormed onto the scene in 2016 with her debut album, "Walking in the Spirit,” and followed it up with “Pure Hope” (2017) and “Words of Truth” (2019). She has appeared on Fox News Channel, and has made frequent appearances on Christian television programs nationwide, and can be heard hosting the popular“Keep Hope Alive” podcast on Charisma Podcast Network. Keskeys regularly performs at churches, events and women’s conferences nationwide, where she openly shares her songs alongside an inspirational testimony detailing her complete deliverance from anxiety and depression. She is also a regular worship leader at the Folsom Women’s Facility at Folsom Prison.
For more information, visit the official website at www.gretchenkeskeys.com.
“Her Faith" Track Listing:
Sought and Saved
It Is Jesus
Child Be Still
Her Faith
It’s You That We Praise
Carry Me
You Keep Hope Alive
Jesus Loves Me
The Way
Different Dreams
I Surrender My Life To You
