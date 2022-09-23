Submit Release
News Search

There were 345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,136 in the last 365 days.

Filipino Basketball Tournament in Madrid Continues to Heat Up

Two players try to grab the ball while almost midair

Filipino players are intense in trying to score for their respective teams.

A Filipino player tries to shoot a free throw surrounded by other players

A Cobra Kai player attempts to score a free throw during 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament.

Villaverde players pose with their score displayed on a whiteboard

Villaverde proudly poses after winning a game in 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament.

The 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament saw more Filipino teams trying to clinch the championship title in games 2 to 9.

We're just really happy to be able to provide this opportunity for the Filipino community here in Madrid. I think it's a great way for everyone to bond and just have a good time”
— Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa
MADRID, SPAIN, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament shows no sign of letting up as more teams have faced on the court since September 5.

A Win and a Default on Games 2 and 3

After a successful opening ceremony and the first game won by the Undefeated on September 4, September 5 didn't waste any time. The action was immediately on as soon as the whistle blew.

First up were Iluxion and Batangas Blades. Like in the first game, every set was a tough call. The score was close throughout the whole game with Iluxion leading by a slight margin. The fans were on the edge of their seats, waiting for every move.

In the end, however, the eager Iluxion bagged the win, with Melvin Bitamor becoming the Player of the Game.

Meanwhile, the second game led to a surprising result when Villaverde eventually won by default.

Champions Inched Closer to the Title

The succeeding games featured winners trying to retain their undefeated status, new teams hoping to take their place, and losing ones wanting a second chance.

On September 12, Team Villaverde faced off with Cobra Kai. The game was a tough one, with neither team backing down. In the end, Cobra Kai proved to have a stronger bite, coming out on top with a victory after scoring 79 points.

After the close match, Teams Belleza and Pintor Rosales battled it out for a chance at the top spot. The game was intense, with both teams trying to take an early lead, until Belleza squeaked by with 71 points.

Day 4 of the 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament was held on September 19, and on top of the agenda were games 6 and 7.

Game 6 was between Teams Undefeated, who won the first-ever match, and Pintor Rosales, who was looking for a second victory. The Undefeated eventually bowed out to Pintor Rosales after the latter scored 61 points.

Hoops Brothers and Team Batangas Blades competed during game 7. It was another nail-biter, with both teams going head-to-head the whole time. It went down to the wire, but Team Batangas Blades failed to hack out a win at 87–70.

Day 5 of the tournament was on September 20, with four teams vying for the top spot. Team Villaverde redeemed itself when it managed to get 84 points against Hoops Brothers. Team Cobra Kai, on the other hand, continued its winning streak by garnering 77 points against Batangas Blades.

Unity and Camaraderie All Throughout

Despite the intensity of the games, there was never a dull moment during the tournament. The spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship was evident all throughout, with players from different teams supporting one another.

"I'm really happy with how the tournament is going. Everyone's playing fair and it's just a great atmosphere all around," said Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa, CEO and founder of ESTE Travel & Tours, which is the event's major sponsor.

"We're just really happy to be able to provide this opportunity for the Filipino community here in Madrid. I think it's a great way for everyone to bond and just have a good time," she added.

The tournament will continue on September 25 at 5 p.m. in Calle de Alicante 14 with two games lined up. Then a few more matches will be held on September 26 and October 2 and 3 at Calle de Palos de la Frontera 40. For updates, visit the travel agency's official Facebook page.

About ESTE Travel & Tours: ESTE Travel & Tours is a Madrid-based travel agency owned and operated by Filipinos. It was established in 2021 to provide quality yet affordable travel services to the Filipino community in Spain and Europe. The company offers services such as tourist visa application assistance, flight booking, accommodation arrangement, and tour packages. ESTE Travel & Tours also customizes tours for individuals and groups.

Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa
ESTE Travel & Tours S.L
+34 653 63 15 00
tesamalaloanfabiosa@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Filipino Basketball Tournament in Madrid Continues to Heat Up

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.