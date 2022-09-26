Business Reporter: Why successful data governance programmes rely on a business-led approach
Many data governance programmes fail due to being too complex, too time-consuming, or because they lack true business value.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Emily Washington, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Precisely reveals the key drivers to successful data governance programmes, and why a business-friendly approach is crucial.
“It’s never been more important for organisations to fuel business intelligence with data that is accurate, consistent and contextual – data with integrity,” said Washington. “Data governance is increasingly playing a key role in how organisations achieve data integrity, whether it’s to help accelerate confident decision-making and reduce costs or manage risk and comply with complex regulations.”
But data governance programmes often get bogged down by complexities and a lengthy implementation. Unless they are aligned to key business objectives, it also becomes more difficult to get the executive buy-in for necessary funding and resources. To help achieve success, businesses must first align on the “why”. The article highlights findings from recent research, conducted by Precisely, on the key drivers for successful data governance programmes – ranging from improved data quality, faster access to relevant data, and more.
Once the aims have been identified, and appropriate technologies to accompany the data governance programme have been selected, it’s time to focus on building trust in the organisation’s data. Developing a strategy for data integrity will ultimately support the business in making the confident decisions needed to truly impact the bottom line.
To learn more about how to implement successful data governance programmes, including the three key steps for getting started, read the article here.
