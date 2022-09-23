Submit Release
News Search

There were 420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,162 in the last 365 days.

Arabian Best of Best Awards announce the Opening of Nominations for the year 2022

arabian awards

arabian awards

Arabian Best of Best Awards announce the Opening of Nominations for the year 2022 for all the countries in arab region .

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arabian Best of Best Awards announce the Opening of Nominations for the year 2022.
The Arabian Best of Best Awards recognises and rewards the excellent performers in 20+ industries such as Information technology, Real Estate, Construction, Travel & Tourism, Hotel & Hospitality, Wellness & Fitness, Medical & Healthcare, Professional Services, Restaurant, Food, Manufacturing and few more industries around the gulf region.

This prestigious award is an annual program which starts with nomination and end with Grand gala ceremony. Every nomination is carefully evaluated by our judges who are experts from various industries. The finalist are shortlisted by various factors such as First level jury evaluation, Voting, Jury Review, Client Satisfaction, Online Reviews, Product offering, Market competitiveness & lot more. The Arabian Best of Best awards nominations opened for the countries in arabian regions such as United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan & Qatar.

Not just the companies, This arabian awards program offers a great opportunities for the corporate leaders to participate and showcase their potential to the world. The individual award is applicable for the Directors, CEOs, CMOs, CFOs, PR Team and HR professionals.

The winners of the Arabian Best of Best Awards for the Bahrain region will be awarded Trophy, Medal, Badge, Digital Certificate, promotions through various social media channels, and other acclamations. To make the competition open for everyone from small to large enterprise, there is NO entry or No registration fee to participate in this award program.

The Arabian best of best awards is organised and managed by Golden Tree Events, UAE, Dubai who organize similar awards like World lifestyle Awards, Europe Best of Best Awards, International Travel Awards, International spa Awards, world salon awards ,International GM Awards, International Dining Awards, International Technology Awards, Global Tourism Awards & more

Karthik selvam
Golden Tree Events organizing and managing
+971 585872014
email us here

You just read:

Arabian Best of Best Awards announce the Opening of Nominations for the year 2022

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.