Astera Launches Astera Data Services for No-Code API Lifecycle Management at the Big Data LDN 2022
The new API management solution empowers businesses to manage their entire API lifecycle and integrations in a unified platform with zero coding
This product opens doors for organizations that want to provide services to their partners but didn't have the resources to start such projects. Now, they can get in the data services game too.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astera recently launched a new addition to its data platform, Astera Data Services, at the Big Data LDN Conference on September 22, 2022
— Mike O Quinn, CTO at Astera
Big Data London is one of the UK's top data and analytics conferences. The two-day event was attended by consultants, technology suppliers, and data and analytics specialists from around the globe. This year, the Big Data LDN conference offered attendees the opportunity to participate in panel discussions, meet with industry experts to discuss real-world use cases, and learn about the latest technologies and solutions.
Astera exhibited its end-to-end data management solution, Astera Data Solution, at the conference as well as the new addition to the platform – the data services module. At this event, the company met various conference attendees, discussed ways to accelerate data-driven efforts, and exhibited its solutions.
Astera Data Services Set to Revolutionize API Lifecycle Management
Astera Data Services combines API lifecycle management with powerful data integration capabilities. It allows businesses to unlock the power of their data and securely share it with internal and external stakeholders to drive collaboration and foster new partnerships.
Organizations can leverage Astera's API lifecycle management solution to accelerate API development and management for easy data integration and application mashups. Astera Data Services allows users to execute the complete API lifecycle in a visual, no-code, unified environment. Additionally, it supports API deployment on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.
The solution has an inbuilt live monitoring dashboard that provides users with API performance, usage, and consumption trends, allowing them to translate these API metrics into business advantages.
By creating a well-connected digital ecosystem using Astera Data Services, businesses can quickly make new digital products, encourage new collaborations, and improve customer experience.
Are you interested in learning more about Astera Data Services? Request a demo right here.
About Astera
Astera is a rapidly growing provider of enterprise-ready data solutions that aid business users in bridging the data-to-insight gap. The data solutions provided by Astera have received praise for their intuitive interface and cutting-edge functionality as they offer developers and non-developers the same degree of usability, allowing businesses to spend less time maintaining data and more time using it.
Since 2009, many government agencies and Fortune 500 corporations have put their trust in Astera's solutions, including the USDA, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Xerox, HP, Novartis, Raymond James, and others.
For additional information and regular updates, visit the company website or Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.
Contact:
Website URL: https://www.astera.com
Email: sales@astera.com
Address: 30721 Russell Ranch Rd, Suite 140 Westlake Village, CA 91362
Phone: +1-888-77-Astera
Munira Lalani
Astera Software
+1 805-579-0004
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other