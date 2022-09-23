Astera Announces AI-Powered Data Extraction Capabilities in the Latest Release
The AI Capture functionality will allow users to create reusable data extraction templates with just one click.
We’re really excited to introduce the new AI Capture feature to our clients. Users can now generate reusable templates for unstructured data extraction with a single click”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astera, a leading data management solution provider, has recently released the Astera Data Platform version 10.0. The highlight of this update is AI Capture, the new AI-powered data extraction feature in the ReportMiner module.
— COO, Jay Mishra
Part of the Astera Data Platform, Astera ReportMiner is a zero-code solution that utilizes template-based extraction to automatically transform large volumes of unstructured data into standardized information for enterprise analytics.
The latest innovation, AI Capture, has been introduced to reduce the efforts required to create data extraction templates. AI Capture automatically detects and captures data regions and fields using natural language processing algorithms and table detection.
Users can now leverage this AI-powered data extraction process to create templates with just one click and capture unstructured data in seconds.
In addition to the AI Capture, Astera 10.0 update brings several other improvements and new changes. The company has made enhancements to the platform's user interface for a more seamless user experience. Moreover, users can now browse files from the cloud and write to files stored in cloud storage destinations, including Amazon S3 and Microsoft Azure Blob.
About Astera
Astera provides enterprise-grade data management solutions focused on bridging the data-to-insight gap. Based in Westlake Village, California, the company has a suite of user-friendly, high-performance data extraction, data quality, data integration, data warehousing, and electronic data interchange solutions.
Astera's solutions have been trusted by both midsize and Fortune 500 companies, including Wells Fargo, USDA, Xerox, HP, Novartis, Raymond James, and more.
For more information and regular updates, visit the company's website or contact sales@astera.com. You can also follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Website URL: https://www.astera.com
Email: sales@astera.com
Address: 30721 Russell Ranch Rd, Suite 140 Westlake Village, CA 91362
Phone: +1-888-77-ASTERA (278372)
Munira Lalani
Astera Software
+1 8055790004
