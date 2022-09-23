Miami's Prestige Laser Center Celebrating 15th Year in Business

With 15 years of skin care technology and technique advancements, Prestige Laser Center continues earning an excellent reputation.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s more, much more, than a 15th anniversary. For the Prestige Laser Center, it’s 15 years providing skin care excellence. And, most importantly, 15 years of rave reviews and earning a respected reputation.

It’s also 15 years for the Prestige Skin professionals who earn the outstanding reputation with popular skin care treatments like non-invasive laser hair removal, microneedling (the collagen-stimulating facial process) and facial peels for acne, pigmentation, fine lines and stretch marks.

For 15 years, the Prestige Laser Center therapists have specialized in personalized treatment plans.

“Especially in the field of skin care, there have been so many exciting changes and advancements in the past 15 years,” explains David Reyes, a Prestige Skin Care Specialist. “There are new technologies, techniques, equipment and new products. In the past 15 years, there have been tremendous advances in laser technology,”

He notes the many new skin care techniques and technologies that have happened in the past 15 years and is proud of the state-of-the-art training and expertise of the Prestige Laser Center staff, who provide patients with the latest in laser technology and skin care.

“Just the past 15 years of changes in laser equipment and techniques have revolutionized many aspects of skin care,” he says. “They provide safer, faster, and excellent results. From sunspots, uneven pigmentation, red and brown spots, fine lines and wrinkles to laser hair removal on just about any area of the body where smooth skin is desired. Underarms, face, neck, back, legs, shoulders and bikini line.”

In the past 15 years, microneedling has also become a popular and effective skin care treatment. Medically called percutaneous collagen induction (PCI), microneedling is a non-surgical treatment that uses very fine, short, sterile needles to create tiny punctures in the skin, prompting a natural, collagen-stimulating healing process that corrects flaws for several dermatologic conditions, including facial wrinkles and facial acne scars.

“We offer laser hair removal, microneedling, chemical peels, and nail fungus treatment services in Miami, Kendall, Doral, Hialeah, Miami Lakes, Westchester, South Miami and Coral. But what we’re the proudest of in our 15th year,” David Reyes points out, “is the exceptional skill of our Prestige professionals and the tremendous feedback we continue to get from our Prestige patients. Of course, it’s the latest in skin care. But we consider it 15 years of helping people look good and feel good.”

For more information, please visit https://prestigelasercenter.com/about and www.prestigelasercenter.com/services

About Prestige Laser Center

Established in 2007, Prestige Laser Center offers the most advanced techniques in laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and nail treatments. With an accomplished team of specialists, we provide personal expert service, reasonable prices, and convenient scheduling to meet your needs.

