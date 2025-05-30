Dogginstix® Named Finalist at ECRM’s Buyers Choice Awards for Innovative Edible Flying Disc

Dogginstix® earns finalist spot at ECRM Pet Session’s Buyers Choice Awards with its unique UFO flying disc treat for dogs.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogginstix®, a premier provider of handcrafted pet treats based in Ocala, Florida, was a finalist for its UFO flying edible disc at the Mass Market Retailers Buyers Choice Awards during ECRM's Pet Session held in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The product was selected from dozens of entries submitted by participating suppliers and displayed in the hospitality area of the Session. Attending buyers evaluated each entry and cast their votes based on product packaging and innovation.

The recognition highlights the growing trend toward functional pet products that serve multiple purposes for pet owners seeking engaging options for their animals. "We've all seen how the humanization of pets has impacted product development," said Tony Giovanini, SVP of General Merchandise for ECRM. "Pet owners are looking for products that have healthier ingredients, and that address some of the same issues that people have, including stress."

The UFO flying edible disc represents an approach to pet treats that combines interactive play with consumable rewards. The UFO is a flying, edible disc treat that is made from grass-fed, grass-finished beef collagen. It is a versatile treat that can be thrown and retrieved, then eaten. It also comes in eight fun laser-engraved designs like "Home is where my dog is," "Love is a wet nose," and "Wagging tail."

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist among so many industry participants," said Mr. Ahmet Karagoz, President of Dogginstix®. "This recognition reflects our commitment to creating products that serve both pets and their owners through thoughtful design and quality ingredients."

The company's manufacturing approach emphasizes ingredient sourcing and production standards. Dogginstix® is a manufacturer of unique treats including beef feet, lamb feet, lamb collagen (https://dogginstix.com/collections/lamb-collagen-sticks), no-odor tripe and bully sticks (https://dogginstix.com/collections/bully-sticks). The products are made in the company's human-grade treat factory in Eastern Europe and all treats are single-ingredient and odor-free, and made from grass-fed, grass-finished beef and lamb. The company ships to customers throughout the US and Canada from its warehouse in Ocala, Fla.

Based in Ocala, Florida, Dogginstix® serves dog food store owners nationwide through a distribution network that emphasizes quality control and customer service. The company maintains a straightforward return policy, allowing returns within seven days of delivery for unopened products, with customer service available Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM EST.

The company's production process focuses on natural ingredients sourced from trusted farmers who raise livestock on open pastures. Each batch is handcrafted using techniques such as slow baking and dehydration to preserve natural flavors while ensuring appropriate texture for pets.

"Our approach centers on transparency and quality," added Karagoz. "When customers choose our products, they're joining a community of pet owners who prioritize natural ingredients and responsible manufacturing practices."

The Mass Market Retailers Buyers Choice Awards recognition comes as the pet industry continues to evolve toward products that address multiple consumer needs. The ECRM Pet Session brings together suppliers and buyers to evaluate new products and industry trends.

Dogginstix® offers a range of treats designed for various preferences, from bully sticks made from natural beef to lamb collagen products. The company's warehouse and distribution operations in Florida support delivery throughout the United States and Canada.

For pet store owners interested in learning more about Dogginstix® products, the company is currently offering 10% off first orders with code OFF10, plus free shipping on all products with no code required.

To learn more about Dogginstix®, its products, or to place an order, please visit https://dogginstix.com/

