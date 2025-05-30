Drane Ranger Celebrates Four Decades of Trusted Service

Houston-based Drane Ranger celebrates 40 years of providing reliable liquid waste solutions to residential and commercial clients.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drane Ranger, a leading provider of comprehensive liquid waste management services, is proud to announce the celebration of its 40th anniversary. Since 1985, the company has been dedicated to offering exceptional customer service and outstanding work, establishing itself as a trusted partner for residents and businesses across Houston and the surrounding areas.

For four decades, Drane Ranger has focused on meeting the diverse needs of its clients, offering customizable solutions for everything from grease trap cleaning to complex liquid waste disposal. This commitment to excellence and adherence to environmental regulations has solidified Drane Ranger's reputation in the Texas liquid waste management industry.

"Marking forty years of service is a significant milestone for Drane Ranger," stated Mr. Jeb Woods, spokesperson for Drane Ranger. "It reflects the company's unwavering dedication to its clients and its adaptability in an ever-evolving industry. The team at Drane Ranger looks forward to continuing to provide top-tier, environmentally responsible liquid waste solutions for many years to come."

Drane Ranger offers a wide array of services tailored to client needs and regulatory compliance. These services include:

• Grease, Grit, & Lint Trap Services: Comprehensive cleaning and maintenance for all types of traps. Notably, traps within Houston city limits must be emptied quarterly to comply with local regulations, a requirement Drane Ranger helps businesses meet seamlessly. Services include grease trap odor control to ensure sanitary business operations.

• Vacuum Truck Services: A fleet of vacuum trucks and disposal experts provides experienced and friendly service for various needs, including industrial waste, restaurant waste collection, sump pump draining, and non-hazardous waste collection and disposal. Drane Ranger adheres to all guidelines for proper waste collection and disposal.

• Lift Station Cleaning and Maintenance: Essential services for businesses and properties, including wet well maintenance and inspections of valves, pipes, pumps, and electrical controls to prevent costly damage and downtime. Wet wells are recommended to be pumped and cleaned at least twice a year.

• Septic Tank Services: Complete septic tank cleaning, pumping, and maintenance for residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Regular maintenance, typically every 2–3 years, is crucial to prevent system failures.

• Liquid Waste Management: Environmentally-responsible and legally compliant processing for various liquid waste needs.

The company emphasizes customer convenience, offering flexible plans and customizable solutions. This approach ensures that clients receive the precise services they need at an affordable price. As an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, Drane Ranger is committed to providing the best experience for every client.

Client Testimonials Highlight Service Quality

Customer feedback reflects the company's focus on reliability and professionalism. "Drain Ranger is very professional and reliable. Basically they can take care of all your grease drain needs," said client Shelley M.

Taylor B., another client, noted: "I work with them often, they know what they're doing and always do a great job 👍👍"

Harold R. emphasized the company's organizational approach: "My experience with Drane Ranger was a very organized, professional and on time experience. I was kept informed of what was happening and a suggested time of cleaning again. I will use them again and will definitely recommend them to anyone I speak with."

Drane Ranger serves residents and businesses in Houston, Alvin, League City, Manvel, Rosharon, Angleton, Friendswood, Pearland, Sugar Land, and Texas City. The service area also covers Harris County, Fort Bend County, Montgomery County, Brazoria County, Galveston County, and all zip codes within 100 miles of Houston.

The City of Houston requires the cleaning of all traps within city limits. Drane Ranger ensures that its clients remain compliant with these and all other applicable local and state regulations, making waste management simple and stress-free.

For more information about Drane Ranger's services or to schedule an appointment, please visit the company website or call +1 281-489-1765. Stay updated with the latest news and tips by following the company blog at https://draneranger.com/blog/.

###

About Drane Ranger

Since 1985, Drane Ranger (https://draneranger.com/about-us/) has focused on two major components of a successful business: customer service and outstanding work. We ensure that your needs are met, whether that’s helping with that grease trap or handling your liquid waste that needs fast and proper disposal. We are always courteous and mindful of your customers and business.

Contact Details:

13911 India St

Houston, TX 77047

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/KXTmEuDewGNKEFgN7

Note to Editors:

• Drane Ranger's expansion covers a 100-mile radius around Houston, including major cities and counties in the region such as including Houston, Pearland, Alvin, Sugar Land, League City, Manvel, Rosharon, Angleton, Friendswood, and Texas City.

• The company offers a wide range of liquid waste management services for both residential and commercial clients.

• Drane Ranger is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.

• The company has been in operation since 1985, with nearly four decades of experience in the industry.

• For additional information or to arrange an interview with Mr. Jeb Woods, please contact Drane Ranger directly using the provided contact information.

• Drane Ranger offers a variety of service plans to meet the specific needs of each client.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.