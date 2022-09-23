DealMaker announced as the 3rd fastest growing company in Canada
500% YoY growth secures DealMaker ranking No.3
We saw a huge pain point in the market where our clients were suffering, where processes were expensive and obsolete, and it was ripe for disruption.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- DealMaker, a leading digital capital raise platform, has been named Canada’s 3rd fastest growing company by The Globe and Mail Report on Business annual survey from over 430 qualifying companies analyzed.
— Rebecca Kacaba - CEO/Co-Founder
The Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks qualifying independent Canadian companies by the percentage of their revenue growth over three years. The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.
Founded by two lawyers in the capital markets industry, the Toronto-based FinTech has built an e-commerce-style digital platform that enables companies to easily raise capital online and market capital raises to the broader public. Co-Founders Rebecca Kacaba and Mat Goldstein came up with the idea for DealMaker in 2015 while running a startup practice in their law firm.
“We saw a huge pain point in the market where our clients were suffering, where processes were expensive and obsolete, and it was ripe for disruption,” says Rebecca Kacaba, co-founder and CEO. “Our innovation is advancing the equity crowdfunding space by increasing access to capital to founders who previously have been under-funded while also providing pre-IPO investment opportunities for those not behind the gilded gates of Wall Street.”
The DealMaker platform allows brands to tap into fundraising solutions beyond traditional venture capital, by using the internet to help companies to turn their customers and fans into shareholders. Also called Equity or Investor Crowdfunding, DealMaker’s software facilitates raising capital across a variety of offering structures, including Reg A, Reg CF, Reg D, OM and Private Placements.
To date, DealMaker has processed over $1.6Bn in transactions and over 650,000 investments - more than any counterparts or competitor in North America. DealMaker’s technology was deployed in eight of the 10 largest online capital raises globally in the past 14 months.
“What makes DealMaker truly unique is our focus on providing an end-to-end platform for merchants who are coming online to raise capital,” says Mat Goldstein, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “From the initial identification of leads and prospects, our best-in-class conversion functionality, and even after the round is closed with our state-of-the-art transfer agent, DealMaker is a pioneer in developing the online relationship between companies and their shareholders. We aren’t just going to list an offering on a website - we are going to partner with you to develop an entirely new relationship with your stakeholders.”
With a staff of over 124 employees spanning Canada, the US, and South America - DealMaker is the new market leader in online capital formation. The firm has recently announced a huge milestone in the industry, taking over from FundAmerica as the pre-eminent API-driven solution to raising capital online.
About DealMaker
DealMaker is on a mission to create the most sophisticated capital markets tools on the planet, empowering capital to flow faster. It offers a suite of primary issuance, shareholder management, and capital raising solutions that includes equity crowdfunding, investor ranking algorithms, and data/analytical tools to support all capital raise types and all securities. Its innovative technology was designed to enable organizations to own and control exempt market raises to get the money they need, faster. DealMaker works for their issuers: putting brands and founders back in control to run streamlined, successful capital raises. Its mission is to turn the process of raising capital into simple eCommerce. The company’s offices are located in Toronto, Canada, Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida. Visit DealMaker.tech for more information.
