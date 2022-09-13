DealMaker CEO and Co-Founder, Rebecca Kacaba, finalist for Diversity in Tech Entrepreneur Award
One of the largest hurdles POC and female founders face in their entrepreneurial journey is the funding gap, and democratizing access to capital starts with equity crowdfunding.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebecca Kacaba, the co-founder and CEO of rapidly growing FinTech DealMaker, has been selected as a finalist for the Diversity in Tech Awards in the Entrepreneur Category. The Diversity in Tech Awards, in partnership with J.P. Morgan, is a programme that acknowledges and celebrates all facets of diversity within the tech industry with the aim of inspiring continuous inclusion within tech.
As a trailblazing female CEO operating in the predominantly male-led capital markets and tech categories, Rebecca has been recognized for her unapologetic ambition and deep industry expertise. As CEO of DealMaker, she is committed to driving change and innovation in the capital markets space on a global scale, with a vested interest in focusing on the underfunding gap that currently exists with POC and female founders within the traditional VC funding model.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized as a leading entrepreneur within the tech industry,” said CEO and Co-Founder of DealMaker, Rebecca Kacaba. “The work done by Diversity in Tech is important to inspire minorities and female founders to believe in themselves and their capabilities of being strong leaders. One of the largest hurdles POC and female founders face in their entrepreneurial journey is the funding gap, and democratizing access to capital starts with equity crowdfunding.”
“Rebecca is an extremely driven, brave, and compassionate person - all of which make her an exceptional leader and the best co-founder anyone could ask for,” said Mat Goldstein, CSO and Co-Founder of DealMaker. “When she sets forth to accomplish something, Rebecca is an unstoppable force.”
Rebecca has been recognized by top institutions throughout her career having won Lexpert's Top 40 Under 40, named one of North America's most innovative lawyers by the Financial Times, and selected as a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022. She has also been nominated for the Equity Crowdfunding Industry Leader of the Year award, and the winner will be announced during Equity Crowdfunding Week. Leading organizations and thought leaders in FinTech have continued to recognize DealMaker’s growth and impact in modernizing capital markets transactions. Earlier this year, DealMaker won “Best Crowdfunding Company” by FinTech BreakThrough Awards, has also been named as a finalist for the “Fintech of the Year” at the 2nd annual US Fintech Awards, and is nominated for the Equity Crowdfunding Self-Hosting Technology of the Year; the winner of which will be announced during Equity Crowdfunding Week.
In only 4 years since its inception, DealMaker has powered over $1.5 Billion dollars in capital raised, with more than 250,000 investments processed globally.
Issuers and organizations in the capital markets can learn more about DealMaker at https://www.dealmaker.tech/.
About DealMaker
DealMaker is on a mission to create the most sophisticated capital markets tools on the planet, empowering capital to flow faster. It offers a suite of primary issuance, shareholder management, and capital raising solutions that includes equity crowdfunding, investor ranking algorithms, and data/analytical tools to support all capital raise types and all securities. Its innovative technology was designed to enable organizations to own and control exempt market raises to get the money they need, faster. DealMaker works for their issuers: putting brands and founders back in control to run streamlined, successful capital raises. Its mission is to turn the process of raising capital into simple eCommerce. The company’s offices are located in Toronto, Canada, Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida. Visit DealMaker for more information.
