DealMaker Named as the Exclusive Referral Partner for FundAmerica by Prime Trust’s Equity Raises
Prime Trust will transition all of their clients out of the FundAmerica portal by Dec 31, 2022 and ensure the opportunity for a smooth transfer to DealMaker.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealMaker Inc, a leading digital capital raise platform, has been named the exclusive referral partner to Prime Trust, a leading provider of financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators. Prime Trust will transition all of their clients out of the FundAmerica portal by December 31, 2022 and ensure the opportunity for a smooth transfer to DealMaker.
FundAmerica is reducing its portfolio exposure and will no longer be supporting new equity raise activities on its Capital Raise Platform. It will support existing or past customers to transition their crowdfunding and escrow services to DealMaker.
“DealMaker was chosen because they have proven technology and a team that can handle all raise types - they are best suited to address our customers’ needs now and for the long-term,” said Erin Holloway, President of Prime Trust.
Since 2018, DealMaker’s platform has powered the largest and most sophisticated capital raises, processing over 689,000 investments, totaling over $1.6Bn globally. The DealMaker platform can handle all deal types, has innovative payment processing capabilities in the space, and has proven, pressure-tested secure technology.
Prime Trust considered several different crowdfunding platforms to partner with, and ultimately chose to exclusively work with DealMaker to ensure their customers get superior service and a seamless transition.
“This is a great opportunity for customers of FundAmerica to continue their capital raise journey with DealMaker and seamlessly transition from one platform to another. Since we offer end-to-end additional services that include Transfer Agent as well as API connectivity, we are poised to help those customers exceed their goals,” says Rebecca Kacaba, CEO and Co-Founder of DealMaker.
Prime Trust will continue to focus on its core offerings, such as fiat rails, compliance solutions, wallet technology, and other API-enabled products. Prime Trust streamlines all backend financial architecture quickly and at a competitive price, thus enabling clients to focus on their success, build their core businesses and serve their customers.
About DealMaker
DealMaker is on a mission to create the most sophisticated capital markets tools on the planet, empowering capital to flow faster. It offers a suite of primary issuance, shareholder management, and capital raising solutions that includes equity crowdfunding, investor ranking algorithms, and data/analytical tools to support all capital raise types and all securities. Its innovative technology was designed to enable organizations to own and control exempt market raises to get the money they need, faster. DealMaker works for their issuers: putting brands and founders back in control to run streamlined, successful capital raises. Its mission is to turn the process of raising capital into simple eCommerce. The company’s offices are located in Toronto, Canada, Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida. Visit DealMaker.tech for more information.
About Prime Trust
Prime Trust powers innovation in the digital economy by providing fintech and digital asset innovators with financial infrastructure. Through a full suite of APIs, we help clients build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Regulated by the State of Nevada, Prime Trust processes hundreds of millions of API calls per month. Prime Trust’s team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. The company is recognized by Forbes as America’s Best Startup Employer 2022 and is also Great Place to Work-Certified™ 2022. Prime Trust has also been named to CB Insights Blockchain 50 for 2022. Visit us at www.primetrust.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
