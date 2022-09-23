ROBERT PETROCELLI NAMED TO FORBES’ TOP FINANCIAL SECURITY PROFESSIONALS LIST OF 2022
Robert “Bob” H. Petrocelli, Jr. from the Manhattan General Office of New York Life has been named to the 2022 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert “Bob” H. Petrocelli, Jr. from the Manhattan General Office of New York Life has been named to the 2022 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list. The 100 individuals in this group of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm. This is the second year Mr. Petrocelli has won the award.
A New York Life agent since 1979, Mr. Petrocelli received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever.
“We are honored that Bob appears on this prestigious list,” said Dominick M. Kortkamp, LUTCF®, CLF®, managing partner of the Manhattan General Office. “New York Life has known for quite some time what a valuable asset Bob has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”
Bob is the founder of Petrocelli Financial Services, LLC in New York City, a wealth strategies firm offering holistic solutions for businesses, professionals, and families. He specializes in comprehensive benefits planning, business succession planning, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, and more. Mr. Petrocelli has received numerous recognitions for his work, including being named New York Life’s Council President in 2019, a once-in-a-lifetime honor reserved for the company’s top-performing agent. He is also a member of New York Life’s Advisory Board of Directors, a position held by the company’s top 50 agents, and a two-time Chairman of the Advisory Board of Directors. To learn more about Mr. Petrocelli and Petrocelli Financial Services, LLC, visit RobertPetrocelli.com. Petrocelli Financial Services is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates.
Data provided by SHOOK®Research, LLC.Data as of 12/31/21.
Source: Forbes.com (July, 2022).
Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professionals (FSP) rankings, which are determined independently (see methodology). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, and firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management, sales figures, and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions intended to help individuals choose the right FSP and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC
Robert Petrocelli
Petrocelli Financial Services, LLC
+1 (212) 261-9530
email us here