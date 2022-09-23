Mövenpick Resort Sharm El Sheikh: Egyptian Sustainability on the Red Sea
In line with Accor’s commitment to sustainable operations, Movenpick Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Naama Bay has maintained its Green Globe certification since 2016.
Going green is no longer a luxury. In a world facing global warming and increased levels of pollution, the only way is to always work in an ethical and considerate manner.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with Accor’s commitment to sustainable operations and reduction of its environmental footprint across the globe, Movenpick Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Naama Bay has maintained its Green Globe certification each year since 2016. The Resort’s core focus has been to keep their surroundings clean and create awareness among the local community while optimizing and reducing the use of resources. The resort also aims to meet Accor’s pledge to have zero CO2e emissions by 2030.
Hisham El Demery, General Manager, says, “Going green is no longer a luxury. In a world facing global warming and increased levels of pollution, the only way is to always work in an ethical and considerate manner, both environmentally and socially and to optimize the use of resources and expand our responsible efforts to reach our entire local community.”
Movenpick Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Naama Bay is always working to enhance equality, equity and diversity. The resort is proud to have an equal opportunity work environment where everybody is welcome to apply and join the team. Over 99% of the workforce in the resort are locals, some of which have over 20 years of service and 5% have a disability.
Staff members co-ordinate social responsibility activities, with the constant aim of improving the quality of life in the local community. This includes this year’s Kilo of Kindness initiative which provided school supplies and nonperishable food items to the less privileged. 1000 school items were donated to students, including school bags and stationery. 150 boxes of food were also provided, with each box sustaining a family for a month in Sharm El Sheikh. In addition, many education sessions at the Sharm Official School for Languages were held to create health awareness during Covid 19.
The staff team stays connected with the resort management through a variety of social activities and monthly feedback meetings. Every ten days the resort also hosts two employees and their families to stay on site and experience all the recreational facilities.
Movenpick Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Naama Bay encourages local art and crafts and provides opportunities to showcase and sell them to guests, who also enjoy regular entertainment from local cultural performances of dance and music.
In addition to these activities, Mövenpick Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Naama Bay has managed to reduce its energy and water consumption year after year. Energy and water saving measures are routinely implemented in different areas. Guests are also made aware of how to adhere to the eco-friendly practices that protect marine life, while refraining from touching, feeding, adding or removing anything during swimming, diving or snorkeling.
A unique feature of Mövenpick Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Naama Bay is its massive organic farm with various fresh produce supplied to guests every day. The resort is proud to have harvested over five tons of different vegetables this year with plans to expand it agricultural production. The current harvest includes, 2333kg of tomatoes, 204kg of carrots, 354 kg broccoli, 500kg of red cabbage, 245kg of green peppers, 234kg of lettuce, and 1020kg of mixed vegetables.
To fertilize the farm, a dedicated plot of land is used for making organic compost from food leftovers and farm waste including manure from the horse stables. Each month 90m3 of valuable compost is produced, reflecting the resort’s responsible waste management and environmental practices.
