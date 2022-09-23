Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai: Platinum Sustainability in Dubai, UAE
Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai is a sustainability leader in the United Arab Emirates, maintaining annual certification by Green Globe since 2011.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai is a sustainability leader in the United Arab Emirates, maintaining annual certification by Green Globe since 2011. The hotel’s dedication to continuous improvement across criteria covering environmental protection, socio-economic development and support of cultural heritage, has been rewarded with the achievement of Platinum status.
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is the most certified hotel group in the world and today has more than 75% of its qualified hotels and resorts achieving Gold or Platinum status, recognising the properties’ certification for five and ten years respectively.
Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai is renowned as a champion of its local community. From showcasing artwork by UAE talent and sourcing produce and vegetables from local growers, to organising beach clean-ups and blood donation drives, the hotel’s contribution to its destination and people is remarkable. There is also a sense of place in the hotel’s furnishings, with pre-loved pieces cherry-picked from local markets and refurbished in an authentic style.
During the last two years, the hotel has experienced volatile demand spikes while remaining open during the pandemic. The unprecedented fluctuation in demand has required smart management of food and beverage provision, along with monitoring of water usage. Maintaining their sustainable appoach, the hotel has succeded, during this period, in reducting waste to landfill by 6% and water usage by 8.5%.
Energy management has also been a focus with the hotel’s entrance signage being switched to a 100% solar powered and carbon neutral. Guests have also been supported in their effort to lower carbon emissions, with the installation of a Tesla charging station on property and the active promotion of local Hybrid Taxis.
Following international trends, plastic straws have been discontinued from all outlets within the property, along with removing all plastic bottles from the operational departments and rooms. Further paper and waste saving have been made with the conversion of paper-based operational processes into digital-based solutions.
