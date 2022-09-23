KONA COFFEE FOR THE HOLIDAYS: KONA EARTH ANNOUNCES SLATE OF GIFTS FOR CORPORATE GIFT-GIVING

Kona Earth offers a selection of corporate gift bundles for customer thank-you gifts. Kona Earth sells single-estate, 100% Kona Coffee micro roasted to perfection and shipped farm direct. Kona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn

HOLUALOA, HI, USA, September 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kona Earth, a family-run, single-estate, 100% Kona coffee farm in Hawai’i is excited to announce its new slate of Kona coffee gifts perfect for corporate gift-giving.This is the time of year that businesses want to thank customers, employees, and vendors. Kona Earth’s corporate gifts make it easy to find the right gift for everyone on the list.All of Kona Earth’s gift sets feature their authentic Hawaiian, single-estate, 100% Kona Coffee, grown on its family-run farm. Kona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn nurture their coffee from crop to cup. Coffee processing and micro-batch roasting are done on-site with great attention to quality at every stage of production. Kona Earth coffee is sold via their online store ( www.konaearth.com ) and shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness.Several gourmet Kona coffee gift bundles also feature Kona Earth’s delicious dark chocolate, featuring 75% Kona cacao from the farm. Each gift set is thoughtfully packaged to make a beautiful presentation and comes with a hand-written note, so customers can add personal greetings.There are many reasons that Kona Earth gifts make the perfect corporate holiday gift . "Now more than ever, companies are paying attention to the vendors they support. As a small family farm that makes an artisanal specialty coffee grown in the USA, Kona Earth takes great pride in producing some of the finest coffee in the world. Our farm workers are paid a living wage, so companies can feel good knowing that Kona Earth’s coffee is fair trade and ethically sourced," said Kona Earth co-owner Joanie Wynn.Kona Earth is also committed to giving back with its “Care In Every Cup” program that donates a percentage of after-tax profits to local charitable organizations. So when businesses give Kona Earth coffee, they’re also supporting worthy non-profits like Kohala Center. Based on the Big Island, Kohala Center does important work in the areas of conservation and education, protecting fragile ecosystems including coral reefs and cloud forests essential to the island.For recipients, Kona coffee is a unique and interesting gift that will stand out from the rest. Kona coffee is also a great conversation starter, so it's perfect for networking events or corporate functions.In a year of belt-tightening for many companies, Kona Earth gift bundles present a great value with options under $50 and free US shipping on all orders over $125.Kona Earth co-owner Steve Wynn added, "Of course, the most important reason to give Kona Earth coffee as a corporate gift is that it's simply delicious. The rich, smooth flavor of Kona coffee is unlike any other. Kona Earth's coffee is roasted to perfection and packaged fresh, so customers can be confident that they are giving a gift of the highest quality."Kona Earth coffee is the perfect corporate gift. It's unique, made in the USA, gives back to the community, provides great value, and it's delicious. Visit KonaEarth.com today to find the perfect thank-you gifts for customers, employees, vendors, and colleagues. Contact Kona Earth today for a custom quote.ABOUT KONA EARTHKona Earth Coffee is a family-owned and operated farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Its authentic, single-estate, 100% Kona coffee is hand-picked and small-batch roasted for rich flavor and incredible freshness. Through its e-commerce store, Kona coffee and gift items are shipped farm-direct to coffee lovers everywhere.

