Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Retailers Must Adapt to Changing Consumer Shopping Habits
We need to understand the consumer and retail trends to help our clients succeed.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer shopping habits perhaps changed more during the past 30 months than in the previous 20 years.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“We know online shopping skyrocketed because people were self-isolating in their homes,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “This forced them to start ordering items online that they previously had always bought in person.
“Curbside pickup became popular and same-day delivery gave retailers an advantage over their competitors,” Gould added.
V12Data.com earlier this year listed a variety of consumer habits that retailers should know, including:
1) Sixty-seven percent of consumers, according to Stackla, increased their online shopping during the pandemic and 27 percent said their digital buying increased a lot.
2) Ninety-one percent said they are “likely” to maintain their new online habits.
3) Brand loyalty took a hit as almost 50 percent of consumers said they “replaced” items they had previously bought in brick-and-mortar stores.
4) Younger generations like curbside pickups and buying online but picking up in the store.
5) Forty-six of the respondents in a survey by Raydiant said they prefer to shop in person.
6) Thirty percent in the Raydiant survey said In-store buying experiences had improved in the past 12 months.
“Retailers have to adapt to these new consumer shopping habits if they want to succeed,” Gould said. “Product manufacturers and retailers have to listen to what consumers want. Consumers like shopping in person, but they now are much more comfortable buying a large variety of consumers goods online.”
Gould’s company, NPI, helps health, wellness, and beauty brands launch products in the U.S.
“We need to understand the consumer and retail trends to help our clients succeed,” he said.
Gould developed NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which brings together all the services a brand needs to introduce products to American consumers.
“We emphasize speed to market and cost-effectiveness,” Gould said. “We coordinate sales, marketing, logistical, and federal regulatory compliance services for our clients. NPI is a one-stop turnkey operation.”
For more information, visit nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.
Mitch Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
