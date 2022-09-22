Demand for Operational Efficiency Boosts the Market for CNC Systems
After 2 years of deceleration, the CNC Systems market has rebounded.
Technical trends dominating the CNC market include digital twins, standardization of communication protocols, and additive manufacturing.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 2 years of deceleration, the CNC Systems market has rebounded. As smart multi-axis, multi-function, coordinated motion control systems used for precision contouring, CNCs can work with a variety of materials in a wide range of industries. The largest customers for CNCs are machine builders, but end users also purchase CNCs, often based on different criteria. This report is an effective planning guide for CNC systems suppliers and new entrants to this business and provides strategic information to lower the risks in making decisions. While it aims to assist suppliers in their business plans for marketing and development, it also helps users and CNC machinery manufacturers in their purchase decisions through an in-depth analysis of the CNC systems business.
— Stefan Miksch, Analyst
"Although the demand for CNC systems mostly comes from the automotive and aerospace sectors, several industrial sectors such as the woodworking, healthcare, and food industries are adopting CNC systems. The market has also been witnessing a stable demand from the retrofit segment as many current users can improve operational efficiency with less capital investment. Technical trends dominating the CNC market include digital twins, standardization of communication protocols, and additive manufacturing. Cloud connections and the ability to link to Industrial IoT platforms will be key drivers over the next few years," according to Stefan Miksch Analyst and key author of ARC's Computer Numerical Control Systems Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
Additive Manufacturing
Big Data Analytics
Cloud Connections
Connected Machines
Digital Twin
Leading Suppliers to the Computer Numerical Controls Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes Bosch Rexroth, FANUC, GSK CNC EQUIPMENT, Mitsubishi Electric, and Siemens.
About the Computer Numerical Control Systems Research
https://www.arcweb.com/market-studies/computer-numerical-controls-cnc
The Computer Numerical Control Systems report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts and up to 5 years of historical analysis segmented by Machinery by Segment, Revenue Category, Sales Channel, World Region, Industry, Customer Type, Application, Type, Hardware Revenues by Component, Hardware Revenues by Type, Asia by Country.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel Power Pivot)
A standard Workbook includes the base year market data and a five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Available with up to 5 years of historical analysis.
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF)
This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
