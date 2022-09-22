Digitalization Restructures the Market for Geared Motors
ARC’s new market research report on Geared Motors reveals trend toward the integration of drives, PLCs, and geared motors into a single package.
Market growth drivers include a steady demand from the food & beverage industry and long-term growth in the transportation & logistics sector.”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC’s new market research report on Geared Motors reveals that digitalization and big data applications for industrial processes are supported by the integration of drives, PLCs, and geared motors being sold as a single entity. Geared motors help enhance the operation of industrial facilities by supplying information about real-time motor driving characteristics, which indicate the states of the drive mechanism and the machinery. This data may be leveraged in edge devices and cloud infrastructure. Geared motors are gaining market share as their modular design and flexible usage make them cost-effective. Machines and industries around the world are being restructured because of digitalization and increased connectivity. Industrial devices equipped with geared motors may now be operated and monitored more intelligently than before, independent of location.
— Siddhartha, Maiti Market Analyst
"Geared motors are used in material handling applications and are therefore found in several industry verticals. Market growth drivers include a steady demand from the food & beverage industry and long-term growth in the transportation & logistics sector. Road construction machinery is a major end-user of geared motors. Geared motors are getting smarter and more sophisticated, with features such as program execution in addition to fundamental motor controls. Geared motors with condition-based monitoring capabilities give feedback on the drive, motor, and application‘s health. Analytical signals are used to initiate maintenance and enhance system design," according to Siddhartha Maiti Market Analyst and key author of ARC's Geared Motors Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
Convergence of IT and OT
Energy Efficiency
Increased Investment in Digital Twins, AI, and IoT
Industrial 5G
Motors Evolving with PCB Stators
Leading Suppliers to the Geared Motors Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes ABB, Lenze, Nord, SEW Eurodrive, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries.
About the Geared Motors Research
https://www.arcweb.com/market-studies/geared-motors
The Geared Motors report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts and up to 5 years of historical analysis segmented by Machinery by Segment, Sales Channel, World Region, Industry, Customer Type, Value Add, Torque, Power Type, Gear Type, and Connectivity.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These
include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel Power Pivot)
A standard Workbook includes the base year market data and a five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Available with up to 5 years of historical analysis.
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF)
This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
