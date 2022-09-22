Lane Shift Planned for 20th Street Interchange Bridge Project on I-29 through Brookings

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Contacts:

Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, 605-692-6342

Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, 605-882-5166

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the construction of the 20th Street Interchange Bridge Structure on Interstate 29 near Brookings is scheduled to move back to the east half of the structure for finish work on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Two-way traffic will be moved on I-29 from two miles north of Exit 127 to just south of Exit 132 to the southbound lanes while finish work is being completed on the east half of the bridge structure. Currently, two-way traffic is using the northbound lanes through this area.

Speed reduction of 65 mph will be in effect on I-29 through the two-way traffic zone, with a speed reduction to 45 mph when work is being completed directly adjacent to the roadway. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place throughout the construction zone.

Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

The prime contractor for the $15.3 million dollar project is Bowes Construction, Inc. of Brookings. Construction of the bridge structure and all grading operations are scheduled to be completed in 2022, with the surfacing and final project completion scheduled for July 14, 2023.

For further information about the project, contact Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, at 605-692-6342 or Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, at 605-882-5166. Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/brookings-pcn-020v.

