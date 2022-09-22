Traffic Pattern to Change at Route 220 Salona Bridge Work Zone

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting Clinton County drivers to expect significant delays next week at a Route 220 bridge just south of the Salona interchange. The contractor plans to begin paving the approaches and applying a high friction surface to a 304-foot bridge spanning Fishing Creek and Route 2006 in Lamar Township, starting Monday, September 26.

Temporary traffic signals have enforced an alternating traffic pattern at the bridge since mid-July, but the contractor plans to set them to flash mode for this phase of the preservation work. Flaggers in the roadway will direct traffic through the work zone via the open lane while this work takes place. The bridge, which carries an average of more than 7,000 vehicles daily, will be restricted to a single lane, so PennDOT encourages drivers to consider alternate routes to avoid lengthy delays.

The contractor expects to complete the paving and high friction surface application by late next week, but all work is weather and schedule dependent. Once complete, the temporary signals will resume enforcing the alternating traffic pattern and continue with that task until the contractor is ready to install guide rail. Guide rail installation will require the use of flaggers for traffic control. PennDOT will issue an update on this project before the start of guide rail installation.

Overall work includes deck repairs, dam repairs and substructure repairs. PennDOT expects work on this bridge to be completed by mid-October.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and detour signs, and always buckle up.

HRI, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor for this $3.5 million project. It consists of repairs to three bridges, two of which the contractor will complete next construction season. Those bridges are:

Route 150 Flemington Truss over Bald Eagle Creek

Route 150 bridge over Chatham Run in Dunstable Township

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

