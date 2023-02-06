Submit Release
PennDOT Encourages Safe Driving Decisions Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 reminds motorists to drive responsibly on our roadways ahead of the 2023 Superbowl weekend.

The Super Bowl is one of America's most popular national sporting events.  Millions of people gather with friends and family to socialize and watch the game.  This is also one of Pennsylvania's most dangerous days on the road due to drunk driving.

According to PennDOT data, there were 46 drinking driver crashes statewide last year on Super Bowl Sunday to 6:00 a.m. the following day.  In addition, there were 348 additional crashes statewide.

PennDOT offers the following tips before heading out to watch the Super Bowl:

  • Plan a safe ride home before the party starts, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.
  • If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home. 
  • If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride service, or a sober friend. 
  • If you're hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver. 
Always wear your seat belt — it's your best defense against impaired drivers.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement. Your actions could help save someone's life.

No matter where you chose to watch the Super Bowl, if your night involves drinking alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to drive you home safely at the night's end.

 MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

 ###

 


