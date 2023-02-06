PennDOT, Partners Urge Designated Driving on Super Bowl Sunday

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, the Pennsylvania State Police and Geisinger Medical Center Trauma Unit today joined at Mansfield University's Alumni Hall Student Center to urge designated driving and responsible party hosting for this Sunday's Super Bowl.

As part of the biggest one-day sporting event, Pennsylvania hosts a statewide Super Bowl impaired driving initiative, to reduce DUI crashes and fatalities. Materials, including non-alcoholic "mocktail" recipes from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board were distributed.

Participants at the event were able to test their driving skills on an impaired driving simulator and engage in games and other activities while wearing impaired driving goggles.

"If you are going to be enjoying an alcoholic beverage this weekend or anytime, make a plan to get home safely before you go out. Designated a sober driver or take an Uber or Lyft. There is no excuse to drive impaired," Deborah Erdman, Injury Prevention Coordinator with Geisinger Medical Center said at the event.

Preliminary PennDOT data shows there were 348 crashes resulting in one fatality in Pennsylvania during the 2022 Super Bowl. Drinking drivers were involved in 46 of last year's Super Bowl crashes.

Alcohol is not the only drug that impairs driving; illegal, prescription and over-the-counter drugs can impair driving as well. Medications mixed with alcohol can exaggerate alcohol's effects causing even greater impairment.

Before you head out, make a game plan that includes a sober driver—someone who will not drink at all, and who will safely bring you home. Designated drivers are the real MVPs of the big game.

PennDOT offers these safety tips for Super Bowl Sunday:

Remember it is never okay to drive impaired. Even if you've had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely;

If hosting a party, offer plenty of food and non-alcoholic drinks. Take the keys away from anyone impaired and assist guests in getting home safely;

If you are planning on being the designated driver, refrain from drinking any alcohol—it's that simple. People are relying on you.



Remember, impaired driving crashes are 100% preventable. For more information about impaired driving and traffic safety, visit penndot.pa.gov/safety.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov



# # #





