Docufraud Canada Now Providing Certified Translation Services
Docufraud Canada a leader in forensic document examination has expanded its role to include certified document translation services.
Docufraud Canada offers translation services by certified translators in more than 80 languages. We are happy to provide customers with a simplified process for document examination and translation.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through our internationally recognized affiliated partner, Docufraud Canada offers translation services by certified translators in more than 80 languages. We ask our customers to contact our office for confirmation of the language needed for translation. We’re 100 percent Canadian owned and located in Canada for the benefit of Canadians.
Our translators are recognized by the CTIC (Canadian Translators, Terminologists and Interpreter Council) with recognized translation services approved by Global Affairs Canada. We’ve helped countless numbers of Canadians navigate the process and we can help you as well. We accept documents in all major formats including PDF, Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and will ensure the format of the original document is retained in the translated version. The process usually takes 3 business days or less.
Not all documents are required for Apostille or approval by Global Affairs Canada. Common translation requests are for immigration, business documents, documents submitted for litigation, Last Will and Testament, books, journalism articles, scholastic translations and many, many others.
We've often heard from customers about their anxiety about acceptance of translated documents by Global Affairs Canada. Our experienced team takes great care and we have certified translators who are often domiciled in-country and understand the nuance of grammar and regional dialects. There are several factors that can affect pricing least of which is the language for translation. All we ask is for a copy of the scanned document sent to us by e-mail as a pdf attachment. We will assess the work and provide you with a quotation and an estimate of the time to completion.
Traditionally Docufraud Canada has been a provider of forensic analysis of documents related to the detection of forgery or manipulation. Our expertise is the analysis using the latest techniques for signature verification, handwriting comparison and examination of altered documents, primarily for litigation in courts of law worldwide. Our examiners are certified and court qualified experts and have examined thousands of documents.
Docufraud Canada is a trusted document expert in all manner of document services and now we include the translation of documents. Our reputation as a document expert is recognized by legal professionals and court approved in many countries. Since 2015 we have worked with and assisted thousands of customers in all parts of the world. Our customers include government agencies, regulatory bodies, persons applying for immigration and those in litigation in Canada or in their country of origin.
Over the years we have provided forensic reports for submission to the courts in various countries in various languages. Our customers have often required the translation of our reports from English into many of those languages. In addition many documents have been received by us in languages that require translation into English. We are now happy to provide our customers with a simplified process for document examination and translation.
