Introducing Freestyle from Conduction Labs.; The Ultra-light Bluetooth Wireless Headset and Built in Music Player
Keep The Tempo High With Your Favorite Music While Training With Conduction Lab's Freestyle HeadphonesBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading headphone manufacturer Conduction Labs has introduced waterproof wireless headphones with an internal music player. Music that follows you underwater - is music that will make you a winner.
From Olympic swimmers to triathlon enthusiasts or fitness warriors - the right music can often help overcome mental and physical hurdles. But once you get into the water, you have to say goodbye to your favorite music - not anymore. Conduction Labs brings Freestyle, a waterproof wireless bone conduction open-ear headphone.
Compared to Conduction Labs' main competitor Shokz's Open Swim, Freestyle fares better across all categories. It has 4 times more internal music storage than Open Swim, a 16GB internal music player that can hold more than 3000 audios (songs or podcasts). The product from Shokz has no Bluetooth connectivity, while Freestyle is enabled with 5.1 Bluetooth, allowing wireless connectivity up to 30 ft or 10 meters when outside of the water.
Get a huge array of features, but without burning a hole in the pocket. Freestyle is priced at $79.99, almost 40% less than the current products available.
This rugged headset is ideal for sports enthusiasts; the product is IP68 rated - it will work underwater up to 3 meters. It is completely waterproof, dustproof, submersible with a secure fit, making it ideal for use during strenuous activities.
Freestyle makes use of the advanced Bone Conduction technology. Bone conduction headphones work by transducers vibrating against the bones in the cheek, sending those vibrations and passing the sound to the inner ear.
It has an extended battery life providing uninterrupted usage of listening to 5 hours of music or 7 hours of call time. The headset enables dual noise-canceling mics that allow for clear communication and has a voice assistant feature embedded with the user's smartphone.
Bruce Borenstein, CEO, and Founder of Conduction Labs Inc. said, “We understand that there is a huge demand for headsets in the fitness industry but there was a huge deficiency of a product that met all the criteria. Our innovative technology makes it possible for sportspersons to use this product in the most extreme conditions without worrying about compromising the lifespan of the product.”
Conduction Labs was founded in 2020, and the company creates unique and pioneering auditory products using bone conduction and directional audio™ technologies. Conduction Labs is situated in Boca Raton, Florida.
Its most popular and highly vetted product is Allegro. All the products have been designed keeping the consumers' active lifestyle in mind, with emphasis on their physical and holistic well-being. Freestyle is in stock and available on Amazon, Newegg, Walmart.com and Conductionlabs.com.
