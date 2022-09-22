Journey Spice Co. Commits to Removing 1 lb of Plastic Waste for Every Product Sold to Combat Plastic Epidemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, Colorado-based Journey Spice Co., which offers premium, USDA Certified Organic spice and seasoning products in innovative paper-based packaging, is on a continuous mission to make its brand as sustainable as possible. As a result, the company has partnered with rePurpose Global to fund the recovery of 1 lb of ocean-bound plastic waste for every product it sells. This bold commitment by Journey Spice Co. is part of a wider plastic waste action strategy that includes a commitment to using the least amount of plastic possible in the production of its products and final product.
By contributing a percentage of every product purchase to plastic reduction efforts, Journey Spice Co. is enabling the removal of over 1000 lbs of plastic waste otherwise flushed into our oceans every year. Through its partnership with rePurpose Global, the company is supporting vetted waste management projects in Neela Sapana, Chennai India to collect and process hard-to-recycle waste streams otherwise too low value to be reclaimed from the environment, such as chocolate wrappers, chips packets, and similar flexible packaging items.
By joining rePurpose Global’s Impact Guarantee program, Journey Spice Co. is not only tackling a $30bn/yr funding gap that plagues recycling supply chains worldwide, but is also adding a crucial income stream for over 18 waste pickers and their families in Neela Sapana, Chennai India. Today, informal waste workers often earn less than $5/day, work in precarious conditions, and face severe discrimination despite providing a crucial societal service for cities across the developing world. Through this initiative, the company is boosting these waste workers’ income by attaching value to hard-to-recycle plastics, while supporting experienced recycling social enterprises who holistically uplift waste pickers through occupational safety, health insurance, and skills training.
As a promising new sustainable product business in the food and beverage manufacturing sector, Journey Spice Co. recognizes the grave threat that plastic pollution poses to the future of our planet and is planning to take further action against this epidemic. “Beyond our recyclable and biodegradable paper-based packaging, and the fact that organically-grown products, including organic spices and seasonings, tend to be eco-friendlier, we also strive to make our supply chain as sustainable as possible. This includes reducing our use of single-use plastics, and we reuse and recycle as much as possible too. During our journey to develop the most sustainable packaging option, we learned that only about 50 percent of what you put in the recycling bin actually gets recycled in the U.S. Single-use plastics are the worst offenders, with a recycling rate of only about 9 percent. Therefore, we decided to extend our sustainability efforts even more by partnering with rePurpose Global to remove one lb of plastic waste from the environment with every purchase of a Journey Spice Co. product,” said Rosa Bree Willems, co-owner/co-founder.
Rosa and C. “Andon” Guenther, co-owner/co-founders of Journey Spice Co., knew from the very beginning of creating Journey Spice Co. in mid-2021 that it needed to be as sustainable as possible. “Since we work in advertising and design, we have often wished that many of our clients would choose more sustainable packaging options. Having our daughter made us even more aware of the environmental crisis future generations face. One of the most exciting and meaningful aspects of creating Journey Spice Co. was that we could make our packaging as sustainable as possible,” said Rosa Bree Willems. “Environmental protection is at the core of Journey Spice Co. It’s so refreshing to see them push the boundaries on tackling the plastic waste problem. Forward-thinking brands like Journey Spice Co. are the need of the hour. We hope this pioneering move pushes more brands to take responsibility for their own plastic waste.” said Aditya Siroya, co-founder and Chief Impact Officer of rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform
About rePurpose Global
rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform dedicated to reducing waste, reviving lives, and restoring nature's balance. Through its pioneering ecosystem of solutions that span across advisory, action, and advocacy, the organization helps people and companies calculate, reduce, and offset their plastic footprint, while empowering grassroots innovators on the cutting edge of solving for the planet's future.
