Journey Spice Co., a New Organic Spice Company Launches First Products in Innovative Paper-Based Packaging
EINPresswire.com/ -- A family-owned organic spice and seasoning business based in Denver, Colorado, has big goals of making the spice and seasoning industry more sustainable. Journey Spice Co. launched its first products only a few short months ago on Amazon.com, with plans to add more distribution channels in the future. Journey Spice Co. offers all of its gourmet, USDA Certified Organic spice and seasoning blends in innovative and sustainable paper-based packaging that married couple and co-founders Rosa Bree Willems and C. Andon Guenther designed.
Every Journey Spice Co. product is packaged in miniature, paper-based “milk” cartons that are of similar size to traditional spice bottles so they can easily sit on a spice shelf. The top of the carton is safety sealed with an innovative “Reusable Planet-Cap” that can be removed after breaking the perforations, and then it can slide back on to keep the carton closed when it is not being used. Journey Spice Co. products can be easily spooned or poured out of the carton to use the seasonings.
The carton is over 85 percent paper-based, with the rest being an ultra-thin layer of aluminum and two ultra-thin layers of plastic to maintain product shelf life. The Reusable Planet-Cap is 100 percent paper-based. Additionally, the gift boxes that Journey Spice Co. products are available in are 100 percent paper-based. Since paper-based packaging generally weighs less than other forms of packaging, this helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. All Journey Spice Co. packaging utilizes eco-friendly printing ink and is BPA, BPS, and PFAS-free.
“During the R&D stage, we tested packaging concepts that were 100 percent paper-based but, unfortunately, did not maintain product freshness. However, during our research, we knew that making our packaging as paper-based as possible was still the right direction toward optimal sustainability. Paper-based packaging has the highest recycling rate at 81 percent, it is highly biodegradable and made from a renewable resource. Unfortunately, the truth is that our current recycling system is broken. Only about half of all packaging gets recycled, with the rest going to landfills or our oceans. According to the EPA, only 35 percent of aluminum packaging, 31 percent of glass packaging, and 9 percent of plastic packaging get recycled. With the recycling rate of all packaging being so low, biodegradability was extremely important to us when creating our packaging. Other forms of packaging may take centuries to biodegrade or never biodegrade. Paper-based cartons like our cartons are estimated to biodegrade in nature in about five years, according to scientific respirometry testing and other research,” said Rosa Bree.
All Journey Spice Co. organic spice and seasoning products are USDA Organic Certified, non-GMO, MSG-free, contain no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, are non-irradiated and EtO-free, are synthetic pesticide-free, contain no fillers or anti-caking agents, and are vegan-friendly. USDA Organic Certified products are also guaranteed to not use sewage sludge during production, which is surprisingly common in non-organic production. In addition to its paper-based packaging and the sustainability-related benefits of being organic, sustainable supply chain practices are used when possible. The founders of Journey Spice Co. partnered with Carbonfund.org to achieve carbon neutrality. They are also committed to donating a certain amount of profits to clean plastic waste from the environment. Additionally, Journey Spice Co. only sources from suppliers that actively use sustainable, ethical, and fair practices.
The initial launch includes four unique Mediterranean-inspired organic spice and seasoning blends:
Organic Za’atar: A delicious blend of earthy, tangy, and savory that tastes delicious on olive-oil dipped flatbread, hummus, salads, roasted vegetables, meat, tofu, avocado toast, eggs, and many other foods.
Organic Mediterranean Herb Blend: A delightful combination of minty, citrusy, garlicky, and herby flavors that authentic Greek cuisine is often known for. It is delicious in tzatziki sauce, veggies, potatoes, chicken, and much more.
Organic Moroccan Spice Rub: This spice rub is inspired by Mediterranean flavors iconic to Northern Africa. It tastes incredible on chicken, pork, gyro meat, shawarma, fish, tofu, seitan, and many other recipes.
Organic Greek Citrus Rub: This tangy and delicious citrus rub is excellent on fish, pork, chicken, tofu, and any other recipes that you want to taste citrusy, tangy, and savory.
