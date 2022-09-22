Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,969 in the last 365 days.

Jobs Up, Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in August according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.


"Economic recovery, jobs growth, and consistent historically low unemployment claims data continues to signal a strong labor market throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Whether you're returning to the workforce or looking to switch career fields, the State of Illinois offers a suite of workforce development and job and training resources to those who are looking for it."


The metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights MSA (+4.8%, +172,600), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.2%, +7,500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas each); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Government (ten areas); Wholesale Trade, Retail Trade, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, and Other Services (nine areas each).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-1.6 points to 5.0%), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-1.3 points to 4.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.3 points to 3.8%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 97 counties, increased in 2, and was unchanged in 3.



Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates



Metropolitan Area

August 2022*

August 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.9%

4.8%

-0.9

Carbondale-Marion

4.5%

5.8%

-1.3

Champaign-Urbana

4.3%

5.3%

-1.0

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

5.0%

6.6%

-1.6

Danville

5.7%

6.8%

-1.1

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.8%

5.1%

-1.3

Decatur

6.5%

7.7%

-1.2

Elgin

4.7%

5.6%

-0.9

Kankakee

5.9%

6.5%

-0.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.0%

4.9%

-0.9

Peoria

4.9%

5.9%

-1.0

Rockford

6.8%

7.8%

-1.0

Springfield

4.3%

5.4%

-1.1

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.3%

5.4%

-1.1

Illinois Statewide

4.8%

6.1%

-1.3

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 




























Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - August 2022

Metropolitan Area

August

August

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

93,700

90,200

3,500

Carbondale-Marion MSA

56,600

54,500

2,100

Champaign-Urbana MSA

109,800

107,200

2,600

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,805,500

3,632,900

172,600

Danville MSA

26,300

25,600

700

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

186,600

179,100

7,500

Decatur MSA

48,700

48,100

600

Elgin Metro Division

253,300

245,400

7,900

Kankakee MSA

42,700

41,900

800

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

427,100

412,600

14,500

Peoria MSA

169,300

165,600

3,700

Rockford MSA

146,800

139,600

7,200

Springfield MSA

110,100

106,500

3,600

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

237,000

236,400

600

Illinois Statewide

6,078,300

5,845,200

233,100

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Aug 2022

Aug 2021

Over the Year Change

 

  
   

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA

    

Henry County

4.0 %

4.5 %

-0.5

    

Mercer County

3.4 %

4.4 %

-1.0

    

Rock Island County

4.4 %

5.3 %

-0.9

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Galesburg City

6.2 %

7.3 %

-1.1

    

Moline City

4.5 %

5.2 %

-0.7

    

Rock Island City

4.5 %

5.8 %

-1.3

    

Counties

 

 

 

    

Bureau County

4.3 %

4.7 %

-0.4

    

Fulton County

5.0 %

5.5 %

-0.5

    

Henderson County

3.8 %

3.8 %

0.0

    

Knox County

5.5 %

6.7 %

-1.2

    

Stark County

4.4 %

5.3 %

-0.9

    

Warren County

4.1 %

4.8 %

-0.7

    

Whiteside County

4.2 %

4.9 %

-0.7

    

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent in August 2022 from 5.1 percent in August 2021. The last time the August rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.8 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +7,500 compared to August 2021.


Leisure-Hospitality (+2,800), Professional-Business Services (+1,700), Retail Trade (+1,100), Government (+1,100), and Manufacturing (+1,100) had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Educational-Health Services (-800) and Financial Activities (-200) sectors recorded employment declines over the year.


The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.



You just read:

Jobs Up, Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.