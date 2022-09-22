Montgomery County Council Meets to Review the Thrive 2050 Draft Plan on Thursday, Sept. 22

MARYLAND, September 22 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 1:30 p.m. to continue its review of the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Draft Plan. The discussion will focus on the new chapters on economic development, the environment and racial equity and social justice.

Thrive Montgomery 2050

Review: The Council will review new chapters to be added to the Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050. At this meeting, the discussion will focus on the introductory chapter and the chapters covering racial equity and social justice, environmental health and resilience and economic development.

The Council is expected to review the entire PHED Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050, including the new chapters, during additional Council meetings on October 4, 11 and 25.

Thrive Montgomery 2050 sets a vision for the County and encompasses broad, county-wide policy recommendations for land use, zoning, housing, the economy, equity, transportation, parks and open space, the environment and historic resources. In addition, it contains the text and supporting maps for a comprehensive amendment to the current General Plan for the County.

Proposed Closed Session

The Council is expected to hold a closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation or performance evaluation of an appointee, employee or official over whom it has

jurisdiction, pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article §3-305(b)(1)(i).

Topic is a personnel matter concerning one or more specific appointees, employees or officials.

