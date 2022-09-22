Hard Rockers RUFFYUNZ To Release Second Album Featuring Members of Deep Purple, Whitesnake, Rainbow & Cactus!
EINPresswire.com/ -- RUFFYUNZ is a partnership between Randy Pratt (Cactus/The Lizards), Emmy winning engineer JZ Barrell, and singer Ed Terry and a collection of drum, guitar and keyboard masters. Guest artists featured on the band’s new album “RUFFYUNZ II” legendary Bobby Rondinelli who dominates the drums (Black Sabbath, Rainbow, BOC), Don Airey (Deep Purple), Dave Maniketti (Y&T), Pat Thrall (Pat Travers, Glenn Hughes, Meatloaf), Tracy G. (Dio) & Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake).
“Funky, Heavy & Tight” is RUFFYUNZ credo!
Bassist Randy Pratt on bass, pedals and riffs and is best known for his work with The Lizards & Cactus. Singer Ed Terry has sung live with Stevie Wonder, Sister Sledge, John Oates, Sissy Houston, Slash and recorded with John Lennon, Keith Richards, Talking Heads, Simply Red, Little Steven, David Bowie, Rod Stewart, Fleetwood Mac, David Lee Roth, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner! JZ Barrell handles recording, engineering, mixing and arranging…he earns his writing credits. Jesse Berlin is the band’s “go-to-first guitarist” usually and helps set a bedrock with embellishments.
The band’s concept is to use “known” drummers, guitarists and keyboardists as guests on their records. Once the guest guitarist has done his or her thing, Jesse trades solos with them…and he really throws down the gauntlet, as he SHREDS!!
Says Randy, “Hey folks, here’s a first look at a video for a song from our upcoming release ‘RUFFYUNZ II,’ reuniting my longtime rhythm section partner, Bobby Rondinelli on drums. We have a groovy list of guests Don Airey (Rainbow, Ozzy and Deep Purple for decades) on smoking Hammond B-3, Dave Maniketti on BADASS guitar, Tracy G. (Dio & WW III) on BRUTAL guitar, Joel Hoekstra from Whitesnake...AND starring in our video, Pat Thrall from the CLASSIC Pat Travers band line up, Hughes Thrall, Asia...and if you’re old AND cool enough to know the band AUTOMATIC MAN...that’s Pat! Please check out ‘Hype in My Head’ and watch for the imminent release of our new album, RUFFYUNZ II on Hyperspace Records.”
Watch the promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBXdOrE17EQ
“RUFFYUNZ II” will be available for listening FREE on hyperspacerecords.com
Here’s what the press has said about the RUFFYUNZ’s debut album:
“This nine-track album has a great mixture of rock and funk, with powerful vocals and heavy guitar riffs...This amazing album was well performed, recorded, produced and written and I highly recommend this album for your rock library.” - Oasis Entertainment
“With guest artists including guitar legend Pat Travers and drummer T.C. Tolliver from The Plasmatics, the songs on their debut self-titled album are a blend of many styles of guitar-heavy music.” - Exclusive Magazine
“Stripper rock for gals still swinging on the pole even when their sciatica is acting up made by cats that were there when they claimed to want to bang you like an animal.” - Midwest Record
“Violent riffs and elastic tunes: veteran artists find new twists and turns on their new venture and invite Pat Travers to traverse a different expanse.” - DMME.net
“The overall feel of the 9 songs on this debut is funky hard rock, the groove laden tunes proving to be a launching pad for Terry’s powerful vocals and plenty of white hot soloing from Berlin & Travers especially. Pretty heavy stuff here on this debut release from Ruffyunz, a crunchy blues/funk/hard rock project that is off to a great start thanks to some inspired performances and memorable material.” - Sea of Tranquility
“With the 3rd song, “PRESSURE”, the whole armada launched an attack Wirth VOLCANIC FIREPOWER. The assault is given by a horde of brass, playing in unison, fiery and hyper hard guitar riffs, a voice pushed to the EXTREME, but held by the FIRE OF GOD and intermediaries always funky. This title is undoubtedly to be placed in the BEST SONGS IN THE HISTORY OF ROCK! WHAT A SLAP!” 10 / 10. MAREK DEVEAUX - profilprog.com
“To simplify the analysis, we will summarize Ruffyunz’s musical style to the first two words of the title of the seventh song on his plate: ‘Funky’ and ‘Heavy’ and we will add, for good measure, the term ‘Classic Rock’! Black Sabbath or not, whatever, Ruffyunz is a real pleasure to listen to and therefore highly recommendable in these difficult times!” - Music In Belgium
To purchase “RUFFYUNZ II”: www.grooveyardrecords.com
To purchase “RUFFYUNZ II”: www.grooveyardrecords.com
