Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (September 22 - 28, 2022)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from near Plateau Road (MM 311) to near the Obed River (MM 318): Nightly lane closures on I-40 from MM 311 to MM 317 working in both directions from 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday night through Friday morning. Work is being performed on the outside shoulder. Motorists should use caution when vehicles are entering and exiting the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNW084]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) resurfacing from LM 13 (west of SR-24) to LM 16.3 (east of Village Way) including SR-24 east of Obed Street: The contractor is set to begin the resurfacing of SR-1 (West Avenue) from LM 13.0 to LM 16.3 from 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday night through Friday morning. Flagging operations will be used during the resurfacing work. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNW201]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Utility relocations are in progress. Flagging will be necessary to perform utility crossings throughout the project. Some side roads will experience road closures for utility crossings. North Tabor Loop is scheduled to be closed on 09/26/22 and 09/27/22. Lawson Road is scheduled to be closed on 09/28/22 and 09/29/22. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of the reduced speed limit.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Strong/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Construction has begun on SR-28 with the installation of construction signs and environmental measures. The contractor will close the right lane of SR-28 (US-127) southbound from LM 10.6 to LM 10.2 for work along the shoulder and slope beginning on 09/26/22.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Strong/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127S) repair of the bridges over the Little Obed River (LM 16): The left lane on SR-28 (US-127S) has been closed in both directions. Construction crews will be performing bridge deck replacement activities on and under the bridges. Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 14 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 south bound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Strong/CNW237]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462) and Genesis Road (SR-298), as well as short term closures of city streets. The right lane of southbound Genesis Road is closed from Interstate Drive to north of Woodlawn Road.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will be on site continuing utility work along SR 28 in Cumberland County. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit signs through the construction zone. The contractor will have equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway during this work.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Neal/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and mowing activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Twin K Construction/Moore/CNV012]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) miscellaneous safety improvements from Choctaw Ridge Road (LM 7.5) to South Mill Street (LM 9.8): The contractor has completed work on this project but will be on site intermittently to work on punch list items. Intermittent lane closures are possible during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit signs through the work zone.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Moore/CNW108]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, and paving operations on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. The contractor is utilizing flagging operations throughout the project in multiple areas for grading operations. Motorists should use caution at the intersection of SR-56 and SR-288 and be mindful of the new traffic pattern. There is a traffic shift between LM 24.4 in Warren County through LM 1.0 in Dekalb County. There is a detour in place for Sink Creek Road. Traffic is shifted onto the detour between SR-288 and Old Blue Springs Road for the contractor to complete grade work in the area. Douglas Road and the Dekalb County Convenience Waste Collection facility will be closed 09/09/2022 through 09/23/2022 to allow the contractor to complete grade work. Douglas Road and the DeKalb County Convenience Waste Collection facility will reopen on 09/24/2022. There are several traffic shifts within Smithville City Limits from South College Street to the end of project to allow contractor to complete work. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-154 repair of bridge over SR-28 (US-127 / LM 2.2): The contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair operations. During this time, the contractor will reduce traffic to one lane through the work zone utilizing temporary signals. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.

[Twin K Construction/Neal/CNW014]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Sawmill Ridge Rd (LM 24.6) to north of Joe York Rd (LM 29.7): The contractor has completed work on this project but will be on site intermittently to work on the punch list. Intermittent lane closures are possible during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNW193]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 resurfacing from west of Old Grimsley Rd to SR-28 (US-127) and on US-127 (SR-28) from Little Rd to north of Lacy Rd: The contractor will be on site performing resurfacing operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNW182]

FENTRESS AND PICKETT COUNTY SR-325 resurfacing from west of Willard Hill Dr in Pickett County to SR-28 (US-127) in Fentress County, SR-295 in Pickett County from SR-111 to SR-28 (US-127): The contractor will be on site performing resurfacing operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Neal/CNW056]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 (YORK HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 24.83 to LM 20.13: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Overton/Jackson County Line and Gaw Branch Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/22/22 through 09/30/22 from 9 AM and 3 PM. [2022-554 & 2022-555]

JACKSON AND PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 resurfacing from south of Kinniard Rd (Putnam) to north of Spring Creek Rd (Jackson): The contractor has completed work on this project but will be on site intermittently to work on the punch list items. Intermittent lane closures are possible during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Moore/CNW017]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-293 repair of bridge over Branch (LM3.7): Contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair operations. During this time, the contractor will detour traffic around the work zone utilizing detour shown on plans. Motorists are encouraged to use caution follow detour signage.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Neal/CNW218]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.52 to LM 3.2: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Old Standing Stone Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 09/30/22 from 9 AM and 2 PM. [2021-457]

OVERTON AND PICKETT COUNTY SR-52 resurfacing from near Dogwalk Rd (LM18.3) in Overton County to the Fentress County line (LM 2.3) in Pickett County: The contractor will be on site performing resurfacing operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNW186]

OVERTON AND PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 resurfacing from west of Hassler Road (LM 3.2) to west of Roger Norrod Lane (LM 8.7) and on (SR-24) US-70 from near I-40 (LM 37) to the Cumberland County line (LM 40.3), including bridge expansion joint repair: The contractor will be milling/resurfacing throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel on the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNW215]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 09/30/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities including installation of barrier rail. Utility relocations are in progress. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 (S. Chestnut St) at LM 0.3 and SR-84 (S. Holly St) at LM 9.7 railroad crossing improvements: The contractor has completed all paving operations. The contractor will be on site intermittently to complete remaining items of work. Temporary lane closures may be used to control traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Neal/CNV072]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) construction at the intersection of SR-56 (LM 11.6) in Baxter: The contractor has completed all resurfacing operations. The contractor is currently working on the signal installation at the intersection of SR-56 and US-70N (SR-24) along with installation of permanent seeding and ground cover. All right turn lanes remain closed at this time with the exception of the turning lane traveling eastbound on US-70N approaching SR-56. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone and intermittent lane closures are possible.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNV098]

WHITE COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) resurfacing from near Country Club Road (LM 13.1) to near Corolla Road (LM 16.2) and on SR-111 (US-70S) from the end of the underpass bridge (LM 7) to Fred Hill Road (LM 7.3): The contractor has completed work on this project but will be on site intermittently to work on the punch list items. Intermittent lane closures are possible during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNW233]

WHITE COUNTY SR-136 (OLD KENTUCKY RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 11.5 to LM 13.1: Mobile lane closures along SR-136 from the intersection of US-70 and Duck Pond Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/15/22 through 09/23/22 from 9 AM and 2 PM. [2022-531]

WHITE COUNTY SR-136 resurfacing from the Warren County line (LM 0) to SR-135 (LM 15.7): The contractor has completed work on this project but will be on site intermittently to work on the punch list. Intermittent lane closures are possible during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Moore/CNW060]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) Utility Work southbound from LM 0.01 to LM 9.3: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 between the intersection of US-127 and Kelly lane and the intersection of US-127 and Old Union Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/16/22 through 09/30/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm. [2022-270]

BLEDSOE AND RHEA COUNTY SR-443 from SR-30 (LM 0) to near New Harmony Rd (LM 3.9) and in Rhea from the county line (LM 0) to SR-30 (LM 6.8): During the day, the contractor will be performing safety improvements at two locations on SR-443 in Bledsoe and Rhea Counties. The SR-443 Bledsoe County location will be from SR-30 (LM 0.00) to Near New Harmony Rd (LM 3.93). The SR-443 Rhea County location will be from the Bledsoe County Line (LM 0.00) to SR-30 (LM 6.87). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers at each location. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNW124]

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) from east of SR-145 (LM 6.1) to east of Cummings Hollow Road (LM 9.6): The contractor will be utilizing lane closures with flaggers to complete the resurfacing work during 6 AM - 7:30 PM daily between LM 9.6 - LM 6.62. Motorists should use caution and expect delays through the area between hours of 6 AM - 7 PM.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW165]

CANNON COUNTY SR-53 resurfacing from north of Oak Ridge Drive (LM 9.0) to south of Holly Lane (LM 12.0): The contractor will be utilizing daily lane closures and flaggers to complete work through the project. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers in the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW166]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor is scheduled to resume micro-surface work this week. The contractor will be utilizing lane closures and flaggers daily to complete resurfacing work. Motorists should use caution through the area and watch for flaggers.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction work continues this week. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 09/30/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road during construction work, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV303]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction work on this project continues. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) resurfacing from west of Sherwood Road (LM 27.2) to the Marion County line (LM 31): Construction work on this project continues, the contractor will perform resurfacing work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNW086]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-433 (US-64) resurfacing from near SR-15 (US-64) to SR-50 (US-64) and on SR-50 (US-64) from US-64 (SR-433) to west of Rutledge Ford Road: Construction work on this project continues this week, the contractor will have lane closures on US64 to perform roadway repair work, the road will be reduced form 4 lanes (two lanes in each direction) to 2 lanes (one lane in each direction). Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Hussein/CNW123]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-433 (VETERANS MEMORIAL DR.) TDOT Maintenance northbound at LM 2.19: TDOT maintenance will be repairing a sinkhole in the #2 North slow lane. North lane #2 will be closed continuously starting 09/26/22 Monday morning 8:00 AM through Wednesday 09/28/22. Expected maintenance work schedule (schedule could lengthen if problems encountered): Monday 09/26/22 - excavate sinkhole Tuesday 09/27/22 - excavate sinkhole Wednesday 09/28/22 - floating maintenance to pave shoulder and #2 slow lane.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-150 (US-41) resurfacing from the Marion County line (LM 0) to SR-56 (LM 3.1): Construction work on this project will continue this week, the contractor will perform roadway repair work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Hussein/CNW106]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. On Tuesday 09/27/22 through Thursday 09/29/22 the contractor will be setting up a single lane closure in lane 1 on I-24 WB near MM 136 to perform striping operations. The lane closure will begin at 9 AM and be picked up by 4 PM. In addition to the lane 1 closure, on Wednesday 09/28/22 and Thursday 09/29/22 the contractor will be blasting from 2 PM – 4 PM using a rolling roadblock. As soon as the blasting and cleanup is completed the rolling roadblock will be released and lane 1 reopened. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site during this work. Travel lanes at all other sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from west of Martin Springs Road Exit (MM 141) to east of Big Fiery Gizzard Creek (MM 146): The contractor will continue resurfacing operations on I-24 from MM 140.8 (West of the Martin Springs Rd exit) to MM 146.0 (East of Fiery Gizzard Creek). Work times will be Sunday through Friday from 7 PM - 6 AM each night. Work will be occurring in both directions and will close down one lane at a time. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site each night.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNV314]

MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance westbound from MM 158 to MM 162.8: From 6 PM to 10 PM on 09/27/2022 traffic will be reduced to one lane on I-24 West bound for core drilling of pavement. Rain date for this work will be on 9/28/2022.

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, U.S 72, US-41) resurfacing from west of Spangler Road (LM 17.4) to east of Marion County Park Road (LM 20.7): During the day the contractor will be resurfacing and performing safety improvements on SR-2 in Marion County. The work will begin at LM 17.4 (near Spangler Rd) and go to LM 20.7 (near Marion County Park Rd). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNW222]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the road reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 resurfacing from near Ketner Mill Lane (LM 12.5) to near Bailey Lane (LM 16.6): During the day the contractor will be resurfacing and performing safety improvements on SR-27 in Marion County. The work will begin at LM 12.5 (near Ketner Mill Lane) and go to LM 16.6 (near Bailey Lane). Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNW185]

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 12/31/22 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-395]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-111 Utility Work both directions from LM 4.24 to LM 18.52: THP assisted rolling roadblock along SR-111 between Tram Trail and Lewis Chapel Exist. Motorists should be prepared to stop and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. THP, trucks, and signage will be present, 09/27/22 from 1:30 PM to 2 PM. [2022-153]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) Utility Work southbound from LM 9.31 to LM 11.16: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 between the intersection of US-127 and Kelly lane and the intersection of US-127 and Old Union Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/16/22 through 09/30/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm. [2022-270]

VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-285 (LONEWOOD RD.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 16.25: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing routine concrete patching on Tuesday, September 27th, on the EBL of SR-285 over Glade Creek at LM 16.25, beginning at 9 AM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

VANBUREN COUNTY The repair of the bridge on Park Road over Fall Creek Falls Dam Overflow: The contractor will be repairing the Fall Creek Falls Dam Overflow bridge. The travel lanes over the bridge have been reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNW128]

WARREN COUNTY SR-136 (ROCK ISLAND RD.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 1.99: Bridge repair contractors will be inspecting the SR-136 bridge over the Caney Fork River (LM 1.99) on Tuesday, September 27th, through Wednesday. September 28th, from 9AM-3PM. Special equipment needed to access portions of the bridge will require temporary lane closures of the righthand lane and shoulder. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and be aware of message boards, signs, cones, personnel, and equipment.

WARREN COUNTY SR-8 resurfacing from north of Wildwood Road (LM 4.3) to north of Lawrence Lane (LM 7.7): The contractor will be utilizing daily lane closures for resurfacing operations. Flaggers will be present for lane closures. The contractor may be utilizing pilot vehicles between flagging operations. Motorists should use caution in the area and expect delays.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Harris/CNW214]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from north of SR-311 (US-74 / MM 21) to north of SR-60 (MM 25.5): During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM in both directions on I-75 to install pavement markings and rumble stripe. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph while workers are present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW045]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from Old Highway 11(LM 18.2) to near the Hiwassee River (LM 20.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures on SR-2 (US-11) to work on curb ramp installation. Shoulders and sidewalks will also be closed through Charleston for curb ramp upgrades. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW158]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing earthmoving operations, utility relocation and storm drainage installation. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Speed limit through work zone will be reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work northbound at LM 14.16: Shoulder and single lane closures from 6th Street NE and 8th Street NE. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/22/22 through 10/21/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-331]

BRADLEY AND HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 microsurfacing from the Hamilton County line (LM 0) to west of White Oak Road (LM 4.8), and SR-312 microsurfacing from east of SR-58 (LM 14.3) to the Bradley County line (LM 17.7): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR312 as the contractor begins work on this project. Flaggers will be directing traffic as the work takes place during the day with the possibility of pilot cars being used. Expect possible long delays as the flaggers stop traffic. If at all possible, seek alternative route.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Curtis/CNW105]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 NB on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. On 09/28/2022, the contractor will close the inside lane on US-27 East to the I-24 split. This lane closure will be from 9 PM to 6 AM.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9 PM-6 AM. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporary close some of the ramps so that they can work on the ramp.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNW046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 resurfacing from LM 3.5 to LM 3.7, including bridge expansion joint repair on the railroad overpass bridge (LM 3.6); SR-2 resurfacing on (US-11, US-64) from the NB interstate ramps (LM 20.6) to the Bradley County line (LM 24.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing resurfacing operations between 7 PM and 6 AM. Also, starting 09/23/2020 there will be intermittent lane closures on SR-153, LM 3.6 to perform the bridge expansion joint repairs between 7 PM and 6 AM. The traveling public is encouraged to be aware of safety personnel and construction vehicles entering and exiting the jobsite.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNW131]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (TENNESSEE AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 1.7 to LM 1.82: Shoulder and single lane closures from Bellview Ave to First Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/26/22 through 09/27/22 from 9 am – 2 pm, with a rain date of 10/03/22. [2022-529]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0.0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72) (LM2.2): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures as they start working on this project.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW213]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) slide repair between LM 29 and LM 30: During this reporting period, TDOT maintenance and contract forces will have traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on US-27 (SR-29) to continue work on a new retaining wall and slope stabilization. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maint - Chattanooga/MAINT]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 09/22/22, 09/23/22, 09/26/22, 09/27/22, and 09/28/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. A portion of Chestnut Creek Road has been shifted to its new alignment to allow for grading and utility operations.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work westbound from LM 4.55 to LM 4.54: Shoulder and single lane closures from Lee Hwy and Silverdale Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/22/22 through 10/21/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-475]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) Utility Work both directions at LM 4.63: Shoulder and lane closures from SR-153 and Northpoint Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/26/22 through 09/30/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2022-356]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 slide repair near LM 17: During this reporting period, the contractor will have SR58 Northbound lane at LM 17 reduced to one lane for the duration of the project as the contractor starts begins work.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW199]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (CHEROKEE BLVD.) Utility Work southbound from LM 10.48 to LM 10.43: Shoulder and single lane closures from W. Manning Street and Minor Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present, 09/28/22 through 09/30/22 from 9 am – 3 pm, with a rain date of 10/05/22. [2022-116]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 1.29 to LM .8: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on Ringgold Road as crews transition work zones between Mack Smith Road and Camp Jordan Parkway. This will also impact the North and South on-ramps to I-75. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/13/22 through 09/28/22 from 9am - 2pm. [2019-578]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: On Thursday night of this reporting period, the contractor will close down the tunnels from 8 PM-6 AM to clean them. There will be a signed detour for traffic to follow to get around the closure.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNW197]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing operations at the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection has begun operation & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Ferdinand Piech Way will still be closed to through traffic. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-127 (SR-8) grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls and paving from near Palisades Road (LM15.20) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.44): On Thursday and Friday of this reporting period, the contractor plans to start installing construction signs on the project. In doing this, there will be intermittent lane closures on this project on US127(SR8) (Signal Mountain Road) from about 1/2 MI from Palisade Road to 1/2 Mi past Sunset Drive. This will be done using flaggers in this area. Motorists need to be aware of the flaggers in this area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW001]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7 AM to 7 PM to perform roadway striping and guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW112]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-019]

POLK COUNTY SR-33 (US-411) resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0.0) to south of Lowery Road (LM 9.3): During this reporting period, daily lane closures will be in place from 8 AM to 5:30 PM starting Tuesday 09/20/22 as the contractor installs work zone signage and begins resurfacing operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW188]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane shifts and temporary lane closures in place from 8 AM to 5:30 PM to perform final cleanup and punch list operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

RHEA COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 17.26: Routine bridge inspections of the SR-30 I-24 bridge over the Tennessee River (LM 17.26) will be conducted on Thursday, September 22nd, from 9AM-3PM. Special equipment needed to access portions of the bridge will require temporary lane closures of the righthand lane and shoulder. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and be aware of message boards, signs, cones, personnel, and equipment.

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNW127]

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: This week the contractor will be installing an attenuator on SR-29 at LM 2.48 in Hamilton County. The contractor will be utilizing shoulder closures in the median to complete the work. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for workers and equipment.

[Site-Safe, LLC/Harris/CNW120]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV272]

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking and retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: Contractor will be performing mobile operations to retrace pavement markings on various state routes in multiple counties. Motorists should expect temporary traffic stoppages and be alert of construction personnel when traveling through the work zone.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./Moore/CNW059]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Grundy, Franklin, Marion, Hamilton, and Bradley Counties to install new signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during this work.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNV302]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNW237: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 14 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 south bound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.