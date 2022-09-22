I-580 TO Briefly Close in Northern Carson City Oct. 2 for Overhead Utility Work
Road Closed (Flooding) - on SR-317 in both directions from US93 to Elgin in Lincoln County Nevada. Use other routes.
Roadwork - on US-95 in both directions between I-15 and Eastern Ave in Las Vegas, Clark County Nevada. Lanes reduced to two until late December 2022 for road improvements. Use caution around this area and expect delays.
