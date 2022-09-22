The AADB is proud to announce Dr. Frank Maggio as the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Citizen of the Year award.

Dr. Maggio will be presented this award during the AADB’s 139th Annual Meeting on October 9th, which will be held in Asheville, North Carolina this year.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of the American Association of Dental Boards (AADB) is proud to announce Dr. Frank Maggio as the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Citizen of the Year award. Dr. Maggio will be presented this award during the AADB's 139th Annual Meeting on October 9th, which will be held in Asheville, North Carolina this year.The Citizen of the Year Award recognizes an AADB member who has made significant contributions to the dental profession. Ms. Laura Richoux, RDH, Chair of the Award Selection Committee, acknowledges Dr. Maggio's commitment and says, "he has always stepped up for the AADB Board of Directors when needed, hosts some of the AADB's favorite sessions at our meetings, supports the AADB members, and leaves us laughing from his infectious sense of humor!"Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, Chief Executive Officer of the AADB, explained there were a few deserving candidates nominated but "Dr. Maggio's courageous leadership over the years to help the organization overcome challenges did not go unnoticed by the AADB Awards Selection Committee." Ms. Sherry S. Campbell, RDH, CDHC, AADB's 2021 Citizen of the Year, adds, "it's an even greater honor to have the privilege to present this year's AADB Citizen of the Year Award to someone as exemplary as Dr. Maggio, who gives of his time and talents so freely."Frank Allan Maggio, B.A., D.D.S., attended the University of Illinois where he studied Physical Anthropology, Loyola University School of Dentistry, and the University of Illinois at the Medical Center for his Periodontology residency. In addition to being a lifetime member of the American Association of Dental Boards, he is a member of numerous dental associations and on the board of several distinguished organizations. Dr. Maggio was a Captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps from 1971 to 1973. He has been a teacher, a leader, and a friend of the dental community for many years. "It is truly an honor to be recognized by one's peers," said Maggio.Immediate Past President of the American Association of Dental Boards, Dr. Robert Zena, summarizes Dr. Maggio as someone "who plays an integral role in the image and success of the American Association of Dental Boards. His dedication is evident in the many roles he has played with regard to leadership, guidance, presenter, and mentor. I could always rely on Frank to answer the call for help during any crisis that arose during my tenure as president. He is a cornerstone in the foundation of our organization."President James A. Sparks, DDS, notes, "Our organization is blessed to have members like Dr. Maggio, who is willing to help our organization when needed, and always with wit and candor."President Sparks and the AADB Board of Directors would like to thank Dr. Maggio for his dedicated service over the years along with the AADB Awards Selection Committee. The Award Selection Committee composed of Ms. Laura Richoux (Chair), Dr. Joe Battaglia, Dr. Dale Chamberlain, and Dr. Barbara Mousel is an important task force responsible for recognizing members who exemplify professional excellence.