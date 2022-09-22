Maryland Latinos Unidos Celebrates Second Anniversary Of Representing The Latino Voice
The Latinx-owned organization connects the many cultures within the Maryland Latinx community to their needs in the health sector, justice system, and more.MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Latinos Unidos (MLU) turned two years old this month on September 14th. Marking the second anniversary of the organization supporting Latino-serving nonprofits. The network of organizations has just completed a successful summer of connecting the Latino community with the leaders within. All summer long, Maryland Latinos Unidos (MLU) has been engaging with leaders, staff, and community members to talk about what it means to be Latino. The organization is aligned with the culture behind the yearly celebration of Latinidad. As they reach the two-year milestone their focus for the organization is still focused on their grassroots efforts.
The organization’s efforts have been cumulative over the past two years. This year MLU is adamant about using its data to inform and create solutions for the Latinx community. That data would have not been possible without the work that started in 2021. Unlike many organizations, Maryland Latinos Unidos does not operate on its own. It serves as an independent cooperative to create solutions for the members of the Maryland Latinx community. The organization has upcoming plans to help educate members on voting based on important issues while educating our community based on needs and giving health resources to continue the efforts to recover from the mass health crises.
Since its inception, Maryland Latinos Unidos (MLU) was formed to better understand the Latino community and the many cultures that reside within it to build stronger pan-Latino representation within Maryland. Over the last year, the organization has taken hands-on action to represent the voice of the Latinx community. In the first six months of 2021, MLU launched an informational series that connected Maryland leaders to the concerns of the Latinx community, Launched the Mid-Atlantic Latinx Vaccine Equity Coalition (MALVEC), and began a statewide community mapping and list-building project for the community outreach in the Latinx and Latino-serving nonprofits and Latino leadership; Allies and partners sectors.
The second half of 2021 expanded MLU’s commitment to the Latinx community by extending its work with MALVEC and joining statewide coalitions to give underrepresented communities access to the Covid19 vaccine. During this time the organization began doing outreach to develop MLU Environmental Justice educational and listening sessions with a generous contribution from LCV-CHISPA to build a Latino framework advancing environmental and health equity priorities. This expansion allows the organization to create solutions to help improve the quality of life its members are currently experiencing.
The forefront focus of MLU is to unify the resources and support for Latinos and immigrant populations to enable visibility across Maryland. MLU does not provide direct services as its mission is to call attention, address issues, find solutions, and execute a plan of action to benefit the Latino diaspora.
See how Maryland Latino Unidos impacts Latinx voters for the primaries. Follow MLU on Instagram or Twitter.
About Maryland Latinos Unidos
Maryland Latinos Unidos (“MLU”) 501(c)(3) is a statewide network of organizations, businesses, and individuals who support Latino and immigrant communities. We work within and with the Latino/Hispanic community in Maryland by supporting Latino-serving nonprofits, convening around public policy priorities, and working together on a common cause.
Shaeleigh Severino | Communications Manager
Maryland Latinos Unidos
+1 347-355-4598
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other