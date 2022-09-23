Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE) Joins International Consortium
EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE) has partnered with Luxe Places International Consortium – it can now provide clients access to luxury real estate worldwide through top-quality boutique firms selected for their local expertise in their markets.
In addition to being able to educate clients about what makes neighborhoods and properties unique, the Consortium allows MBRE to expand its reach - by keeping an eye on global news and local trends, as well as combining that with its market expertise.
“One of our specialties is assisting hybrid clients - those who are both real estate investors and pied-à-terre buyers at the same time. This complex market has made us the go-to broker in New York in recent years, and that is why we need partners around the world who share our attention to local detail. As a result of COVID, people prefer multiple locations for residences, and we had to adapt to the changing times.” said Ms. Brothers.
As an example, throughout COVID, the Consortium information sharing allowed the group to understand how cities (ex. London, NYC, San Francisco, Berlin) trend with similarities and differences, and to compare to the destination/holiday spots (ex. Vail, PV, Nice, Ibiza) whose experiences contrasted so drastically.
Our global network of partners from Europe, Asia, and North America can connect clients to the appropriate expert in their neighborhood, regardless of whether they are looking for a new home or moving to a new city.
In NYC, the real estate market is unique. The MBRE team helps clients address both fundamental needs as well as more complicated needs, such as maximizing the value of their NYC real estate. MBRE offers its diverse clientele a robust portfolio of value-added services which address their unique needs. In addition to finding the "perfect property", MBRE coordinates the services of real estate professionals such as attorneys, architects, mortgage brokers, and interior designers, as well as bringing overseas relocation specialists to clients.
Joan Brothers began her professional career over 25 years ago. Today, she is the CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate. The team has 75 years of experience and has completed over $500 million in real estate transactions.
Awarded by "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate" for representing high-profile diplomats and executives in the entertainment, finance, and international business. Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is a boutique real estate business specializing in New York cooperatives, condominiums, and townhouses. It is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and approved as Best for NYC, and one of Goldman Sach’s 10,000 Small Businesses.
Joan Brothers
