THE MAGNAFLOW MINUTE: MAGNAFLOW RELEASES PRODUCT EDUCATION VIDEO SERIES

MagnaFlow continues its customer education initiative through a video series highlighting key features of their catalytic converters.OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagnaFlow’s newest video series, the MagnaFlow Minute, is a result of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting customers through education. By focusing on a single product feature of the MagnaFlow catalytic converter in each episode, the videos highlight the clear benefit of engineering decisions that go into the design process. Covering topics from converter tubing to hangers and welds, the MagnaFlow Minute videos share clear visual examples and animated scenarios to illustrate the subject matter for viewers.
“It can be easy to overlook how many critical decisions are made when designing a part like a catalytic converter,” states John Cerveny, MagnaFlow’s Director of Category. “We want to show why it is important to consider the quality of components and how it can affect the performance and lifespan of a part on a vehicle.”
MagnaFlow does not consider the product features highlighted in the video segments to be premium. Rather, they have taken the lead from the vast experience of the OEMs and consider these features to be what is required to engineer a properly functioning catalytic converter. The videos demonstrate the similarities of MagnaFlow catalytic converters to the OEM parts while pointing out the differences to be mindful of when considering available product options.
With future topics including clamps and merge collectors already in pre-production, the MagnaFlow Minute will continue to expand on demonstrating why the MagnaFlow Difference matters. Find the MagnaFlow Minute video series here: https://pro.magnaflow.com/blogs/how-to-guides-resources
About MagnaFlow
MagnaFlow is a global leader in performance exhaust and emission systems with a 40-year legacy of quality, power and sound. Industry-leading technology, design, fitment, and manufacturing makes MagnaFlow the choice of champions and performance enthusiasts worldwide. We design and manufacture a full line of high-quality performance exhaust products for the automotive aftermarket. MagnaFlow’s performance portfolio includes a complete line of full systems, custom builder parts, universal mufflers and catalytic converters designed and built in-house to meet and exceed the needs and demands of today’s drivers.
