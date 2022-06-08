MAGNAFLOW Releases Rumble Stainless Series of Chambered Mufflers
MagnaFlow’s Rumble line of chambered mufflers expands to include the most popular universal configurations available in a stainless steel construction.OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagnaFlow continues to provide new options to the customer looking for upgrades to their stock exhaust with the expansion of the Rumble line of chambered mufflers to include a stainless steel series. Building on the popularity of the existing aluminized chambered and aluminized turbo Rumble offerings, the Rumble Stainless series of mufflers comprises the 8 most popular combinations of body sizes and inlet/outlet diameters in center/center, offset/center, and offset/offset configurations.
Ranging in price from $87 to $99, the Rumble Stainless series of oval body chambered mufflers offer a distinctive deep rumble sound, enhanced performance and a fully welded heavy gauge body design with stitch welded internals for durable structural integrity. The all stainless steel construction provides corrosion resistance, while the limited lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects provides peace of mind.
Rumble universal mufflers are an excellent option for inclusion in a custom exhaust system or muffler swap. Inquire with your favorite auto parts retailer today for more information and availability of the Rumble Stainless series of chambered mufflers.
About MagnaFlow
MagnaFlow is a global leader in performance and replacement exhaust and emission systems with a 41-year legacy of quality, power and sound. Industry-leading technology, design, fitment, and manufacturing makes MagnaFlow the choice of champions and performance enthusiasts worldwide. MagnaFlow’s product portfolio includes a complete line of full systems, custom builder parts, universal mufflers and catalytic converters designed and built in-house to meet and exceed the needs and demands of today’s drivers. Visit www.MagnaFlow.com for more information.
