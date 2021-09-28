MAGNAFLOW Introduces Overland Series Performance Exhaust Systems for the new Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler JLU
MagnaFlow’s popular Overland Series is available for a broad range of overlanding vehicles.OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagnaFlow announces exciting additions to the Overland Series cat-back exhaust line, bringing systems for the new Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler JLU to its offerings for Trucks, Jeeps, and SUVs. Featuring MagnaFlow’s No Drone Technology, or NDT, a compact muffler design and high clearance exit pipe, the Overland Series balances a moderate exhaust tone with improved trail performance.
MagnaFlow Overland Series cat-back exhaust applications are now available to purchase for the 2022 Ford Bronco V6 (Part #19559, MSRP $1099) and 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler JLU V6 (Part #19592, MSRP $749).
Developed specifically for the needs of today’s adventure vehicle builder and proudly manufactured in the USA, the MagnaFlow Overland Series offers an exhaust system to enhance the outdoor experience. From the robust stainless-steel construction made to withstand the toughest terrains and climates, to the limited lifetime construction warranty, owners can hit the trail with confidence.
GIVING BACK
As a commitment to protecting open off-road spaces, MagnaFlow has partnered with the National Forest Foundation to plant a tree for every Overland Series product sold. Each Overland Series Performance Exhaust also includes a special-edition sticker and Velcro patch to add to your collection.
About MagnaFlow
MagnaFlow is a global leader in performance exhaust and emission systems with a 40-year legacy of quality, power and sound. Industry-leading technology, design, fitment, and manufacturing makes MagnaFlow the choice of champions and performance enthusiasts worldwide. We design and manufacture a full line of high-quality performance exhaust products for the automotive aftermarket. MagnaFlow’s performance portfolio includes a complete line of full systems, custom builder parts, universal mufflers and catalytic converters designed and built in-house to meet and exceed the needs and demands of today’s drivers.
Download Assets: https://bit.ly/2ZBLqay
Hear the Sound – 2021 Ford Bronco Overland Series Exhaust System: https://youtu.be/euwQOeuNj8I
Hear the Sound – 2018 – 2021 Jeep JLU Overland Series Exhaust System: https://youtu.be/AnYpqJOjGv0
