Psychedelics Today Launches “Psychedelics Tonight”
Psychedelics Today has partnered with ALTRD.TV, the streaming home for original content focused on progressive culture
This fun, late night-style show educates audiences on compounds that aren’t as widely known - including tryptamines, novel compounds and ibogaine - delivered through a cultural lens.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychedelics Today is launching its brand new, half-hour show on ALTRD.TV called “Psychedelics Tonight” on Monday, September 26th at 6 p.m PDT, where co-founders and co-hosts Joe Moore and Kyle Buller dive deep into the history, regulations, culture, Indigenous and modern uses and future applications for psychedelic compounds, pairing hard journalism with whimsical psychedelia.
— Joe Moore - CEO & Co-Founder, Psychedelics Today
New episodes will drop every Monday through October and will be available to stream for free on all major platforms (Apple, Android, Roku, Plex) through the ALTRD.TV app or online (no subscription required).
“While Michael Pollan has introduced mainstream audiences to the idea of changing their minds with psychedelics with his book - and now Netflix series - “How to Change Your Mind,” we wanted to dive deeper with “Psychedelics Tonight.” This fun, late night-style show educates audiences on compounds that aren’t as widely known - including tryptamines, novel compounds and ibogaine - delivered through a cultural lens,” said Joe Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of Psychedelics Today.
The show was conceived and produced with a broad audience in mind: those interested in alternative healing modalities outside of prescription drugs; those suffering from, or who have substance use issues within their family; and those generally curious and interested in psychedelics, an ever-growing population as psychedelics continue to gain mainstream appeal.
“As both an educational platform and a media outlet, we have collectively interviewed hundreds of industry leaders, scientists, researchers, shamans, and trained thousands of clinicians. Our aim with this show is to bring both of those disciplines together to create content for viewers with an interest in the culture and history of psychedelics and eager to learn more,” continued Mr. Moore.
Guests for Season 1 include:
- Paul Mombey Indaki, President of the NGO, NEO-BWITI
- Squamish First Nation Chief Ian Campbell
- Clearmind Medicine Director of Research and Development Amit Schwartz
- PsyBio Therapeutics CEO Evan Levine
- Universal Ibogaine CEO Nick Karos
“We found a home with ALTRD.TV because we are aligned in their vision to bring education about transformative substances to the masses, and are leading the cultural conversation in the fields of alternative content on their respective platforms,” said Kyle Buller, Psychedelics Today Co-Founder.
Episodes & Air Dates:
- Monday, September 26, 2022 - Psychedelics Tonight:
Investigating Iboga - The African Plant with Sacred Roots
- Monday, October 3, 2022 - Psychedelics Tonight:
Becoming Ibogaine - A Miracle Cure
- Monday, October 10, 2022 - Psychedelics Tonight:
Psychedelic Novelty - Before it was Cool
- Monday, October 17, 2022 - Psychedelics Tonight:
Novel Medicines - Undiscovered Psychedelics
- Monday, October 24, 2022 - Psychedelics Tonight:
Biotech and Beyond: Rewiring Nature
For those interested in a behind-the-scenes look at production, Joe Moore will chat with director Sawyer Hurwitz on the Psychedelics Today podcast on Sept. 27.
Audiences can download the ALTRD.TV app on all major platforms (Apple, Android, Roku, Plex) or watch all episodes online for free. Interested media can watch review episodes in advance by request. Please email psychedelicstoday@kcsa.com to request access to review episodes.
CALL FOR SEASON 2:
Interested in Season 2 of “Psychedelics Tonight?” Psychedelics Today wants to hear from you. Feature and partnership opportunities are available.
About Psychedelics Today:
Psychedelics Today is the planetary leader in psychedelic media, storytelling, events, and education.
Psychedelics are set to disrupt the way humanity approaches healing and wellness, making way for a new paradigm in healthcare and cognitive liberty. Covering up-to-the-minute developments and diving deep into crucial topics bridging the scientific, academic, philosophical, societal and cultural, Psychedelics Today is leading the discussion in this rapidly evolving ecosystem. Through compelling content, thoughtful conversation, and industry-leading education for professionals and psychedelic-minded individuals – a community of over 1.8 million annually – Psychedelics Today has the largest global reach of any media platform in the modern psychedelic realm.
