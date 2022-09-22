CellCore Hosts Free Health Webinar Discussing Liver Detoxification
Our hope is to continue to provide the best education options possible for practitioners. These monthly webinars will continue to provide insight on our latest discoveries.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, September 22nd, health company CellCore Biosciences will cover “The Ultimate Liver Reset” as they continue their free, monthly webinar series geared toward healthcare practitioners.
— Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore
CellCore co-founder Dr. Jay Davidson will be joined by Sinclair Kennally to discuss everything practitioners need to know about liver flushes. Sinclair Kennally, CNHP, CNC, is an award-winning expert on chronic digestive illnesses, CEO of DetoxRejuveNation.com, host of Your Health Reset Podcast, and survivor of complex chronic illness.
In her recent presentation about liver flushes at CellCore’s practitioner conference, Kennally explained, “There are more chemicals in the world than ever before. They’re in our food, our air, our water. Your liver has to work really hard to keep up and the liver can get to essentially overflowing.”
In the upcoming webinar, these experts will outline how to determine the best protocols for patients, understanding their capacity for a liver detox, and the steps CellCore recommends to complete liver flushes.
Regarding the webinar, Dr. Jay says, “A liver flush can be exactly what a patient needs to jumpstart their health. Collaborating with Sinclair on how we can support the body while flushing the liver has been a game-changer.”
This month’s webinar will be held on Thursday, September 22nd at 6:00 PM MDT. Health practitioners are invited to register on the CellCore website. Those interested in learning more about CellCore can follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cellcore-biosciences/).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining health through root cause solutions. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
