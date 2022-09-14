CellCore Co-Founder, Dr. Todd Watts, Will Speak at Boise ChiroFEST
Chiropractic Event from September 16th-17th Partners with Local Wellness Company and Their Founder
We are grateful to have ChiroFEST’s founder Dr. Paul Reed and his team, in conjunction with chiropractors from around the country, come to the Treasure Valley.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local health company CellCore Biosciences will be an exhibitor at the Pacific Northwest’s biggest chiropractic event, ChiroFEST, in Boise, Idaho this weekend. Along with providing a booth with loads of resources for attendees, CellCore’s co-founder, Dr. Todd Watts, will be speaking on day one of the event.
— Dr. Drew Kidder, VP Business Development
Dr. Todd says, “Going to ChiroFEST yearly has been a staple throughout my chiropractic career. This event connects chiros to many resources that can amplify their practices, and I am honored to be sharing my knowledge as a speaker this year.”
Dr. Todd intends to follow CellCore’s company core value of being ‘Intentionally Disruptive’ by addressing some out-of-the-box ideas. He will speak about how toxins are causing misalignment in patients, along with how toxic load impacts the immune system and nervous system. He takes the stage on Friday, September 16th at 4:00 PM MST.
The event will be held at the Boise Centre on September 16th and 17th. The mission behind this conference is to serve as a “chiropractic movement” to “draw hundreds of the world's chiropractic leaders together, to teach, collaborate, and inspire one another.”
The ChiroFEST website encourages potential attendees by saying, “The time’s come for you to start being inspired by some of the sharpest minds, experts, and thought leaders in the chiropractic industry. Redefine your passion for the art, science, and philosophy of chiropractic and wellness, while also gaining knowledge and practical tips to help power up your practice.”
While last year’s conference was hosted in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, this will be the first year the conference will be hosted in southern Idaho. With CellCore’s headquarters being just next door to Boise in Meridian, Idaho, the company and its founders are eager to be involved.
Dr. Drew Kidder, CellCore’s VP of Business Development, says, “We are grateful to have ChiroFEST’s founder Dr. Paul Reed and his team, in conjunction with chiropractors from around the country, come to the Treasure Valley. This vibrant, growing city is a great place for events like this, and CellCore’s involvement will just magnify how welcoming this community is of conferences that are changing lives of people around the world.”
To learn more and register to attend the event, visit the ChiroFEST website. To learn more about Dr. Todd or to request he speaks at your next event, visit his personal website here. To learn more about CellCore and their community involvement, visit their press page (https://cellcore.com/pages/press).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining health through root cause solutions. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, CellCore Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook