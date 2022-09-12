CellCore Forms ESG Committee to Amplify Their Support to the Community
Idaho Health Company Announces Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Committee
As we continue to evolve as an industry leader, it’s the right move to focus additional resources on those areas that show us to be good stewards of the environment.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences has implemented an Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Committee to better serve their community and company mission. The Idaho health company believes that actively doing its part to help out the community and the planet is an integral part of running a successful business. While the bottom line is important for a company, it isn’t everything.
— Craig Randall, CellCore’s Culture Chief
The new cross-functional ESG Committee consists of 7 members from all different departments across the company. Being directly responsible for reducing waste, putting an emphasis on cybersecurity for customers and employees, and overall accountability for intentional change, the members are committed to ensure that CellCore is operating wisely and responsibly.
The committee is working on innovations in three main categories at CellCore: environmental, social, and team wellness.
Environmentally, 100% recyclable bubble mailers will be replacing CellCore’s cardboard shipping boxes. This will save over 60,000 boxes per year (nearly 15,000 pounds of cardboard).
On the social front, CellCore will magnify their partnership with local charitable causes and community organizations.
Team wellness is an important part of CellCore’s mission, as their first core value is ‘People First,’ which includes employees. CellCore is striving to improve both mental and physical wellness by offering monthly lunch-and-learn sessions, as well as providing a corporate gym partnership.
CellCore’s Culture Chief and ESG Committee Member, Craig Randall, shares, “As we continue to evolve as an industry leader, it’s the right move to focus additional resources on those areas that show us to be good stewards of the environment and a company that is constantly striving to take care of our team members in new ways.”
While CellCore may be new to having a formal ESG Committee, they have already made a large splash in the world of social responsibility. To see what CellCore has already accomplished within their local community, check out the company's press page.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining health through root cause solutions. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
