New Prints Available: Mike McCartney's Early Liverpool

22 Sep 2022

Following the sell-out success of Mike McCartney's first Early Liverpool Photographic Prints, we are delighted to announce seven new fine art print editions. From his original film negatives, Mike McCartney has selected some of his most historic images to be made available as limited edition archival prints.

 

With a choice of eight editions, including what Mike McCartney describes as 'One of the first (or the first) photographs of my brother composing,' as well as the second earliest colour photograph of John, Paul and George together as the Quarrymen with family friend, Dennis Littler, they capture a unique moment in history. These museum-quality prints, limited to just 35 per edition, are checked and signed by Mike McCartney and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by the publishers. 

 

'The Fifties and Sixties were a time when us working-class folk all had nothing and little to no chance of getting anything. We were all equal in our nothingness but at least we could dream of escaping our poverty, of winning the pools, or being bigger than Elvis! I trust that some of these images capture that feeling.' - Mike McCartney 

 

 

