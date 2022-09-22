Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - September 22, 2022
The only peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more. Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular e-Newsletters. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top news is courtesy of Construction Links Network member Procore Technologies. This week, FMI Corp. released the results of The State of Global Preconstruction Report. This report discusses the current environment for preconstruction and the characteristics of organizations that do it well, including what constitutes above-average preconstruction processes and the effects of efficient and digitized preconstruction. Procore partnered with FMI to survey 979 construction industry stakeholders worldwide.
The top video is courtesy of New Scientist as they show us how drones working together in an experiment can create 3D-printed cylinder structures made of foam or cement building materials. In the future these 3D-printing drones could help with post-disaster reconstruction in remote areas, or even work on dangerous projects such as repairing the concrete sarcophagus at the Chernobyl nuclear plant.
More content shares from members include:
• OnTraccr Technologies - The Evolution of Collaboration in Construction
• Geo Week News - Where the construction industry stands six years after McKinsey’s technology report
• Skyline Group - Looking for a Rooftop Safety Solution that Meets Hurricane Loadings
• CarbonCure Technologies - Staying Profitable Through Materials Shortages
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Concludes 93rd Annual Education and Business Conference
• Nesbitt Training - Asking for help isn’t weakness, it’s maturity
• Magic Lite - Magic Lite launches its new LED Wall Washer
• Bridgit - 10 largest structural steel fabricators in the US
• Marswell Metal Industries - The MarShield Specifiers & Architects Resource Hub
• Procore Technologies - FMI’s State of Global Preconstruction Report Reveals Significant Upside from Investment in Effective and Digitized Preconstruction
• Tcgpr - Blaney McMurtry elects Shawn Wolfson as new Managing Partner
• Key Safety Canada - What Are Roof Anchors and Why Are They Necessary?
• STACK Construction Technologies - Construction Workflow Woes: Why Customization Matters
• Jonas Construction Software – Masterclass Webinar – Construction Billing Methods & Best Practices – Progress Billing
• Canadian Construction Association - Registration is now open for the 2023 CCA Annual Conference
• Lowe’s Canada - RBC and Lowe’s Canada team up to help Canadians achieve their home improvement dreams
We invite companies and organizations that regularly create blogs, podcasts, webinars and videos to learn how to “get more eyes” on digital content. Book a demo with publisher Arnie Gess and get a free trial.
Join your peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up e-Newsletter delivered to your in-box every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+ +1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Membership - Construction Links Network Platform