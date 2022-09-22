Georgia School of Orthodontics Receives Approval to Increase Class Size, Celebrates Fourth Graduating Class of Residents

Georgia School of Orthodontics, the nation's largest orthodontic residency program, celebrates its fourth graduating class and was recently approved by the Commission on Dental Accreditation to increase its class size to 45 enrolled residents.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) has received approval to increase its enrollment and enable the school to train more resident dentists in the specialty of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics at its two Atlanta campuses. With the Commission on Dental Accreditation approval, class size has increased from 36 orthodontic residents per class to 45 per class. This is the school’s second approval to increase its enrollment, with the first approval in 2020 granting an increase from 18 to 36 orthodontic residents per class.

With the largest orthodontic residency program in the nation, GSO’s mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics while providing affordable care to local communities and the underserved population. The residency program attracts dentists from across the United States and from other countries as well.

“We are thrilled to receive another approval from the Commission on Dental Accreditation to increase our class size of residents,” said GSO President and Board Chairman Dr. Randy Kluender. “Being able to educate and train more orthodontic specialists will help increase the public’s access to more affordable orthodontic care.”

Georgia School of Orthodontics also recently celebrated the graduation of its fourth class of residents, as well as its sixth anniversary since its inception in 2016. In addition to providing the Atlanta community with accessible orthodontic treatment, the school has also provided $225,000 of complimentary care through its Gift of a Smile, Gift of a Smile Heroes, and Purple Heart Smiles programs.

“Providing Georgians better access to high quality orthodontic treatment at a significantly lower cost is extremely important to our residents, faculty, and staff,” said GSO Program Director Dr. Ricky Harrell. “We also aim to instill in our residents the importance of providing their communities complimentary orthodontic care, and we hope that each graduate will continue this commitment when they become practicing orthodontists.”

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), based in Atlanta, GA, offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the School’s two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO’s mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com